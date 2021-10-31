Aaron Rodgers reveals his Halloween costume, which took a year to make

Rodgers, for a reason, has grown his hair long

While we all love Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ long hair, he’s been growing it out for a reason.

During an episode in late September “The Pat McAfee Show”Rodgers laid out his plan.

Aaron Rodgers will be a popular action movie character this Halloween. Getty

“… This has been a year in the making, for my costume,” Rodgers said. “I will not say. He is someone who is a hero of mine, who has long hair.”

On Halloweens previous, the reigning MVP of the NFL He dressed up as the main character from the Wes Anderson movie “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou” and the rich uncle from the movie “Napoleon Dynamite.” There are not many clues to follow. The Green Bay Press Gazette He searched social media for his own guesses, which included The Dude from “The Big Lebowski” and Scott Stapp from the band Creed.

Well, the wait is over. On Saturday night, Rodgers, who helped beat the undefeated (no longer) Arizona Cardinals, revealed his costume from Halloween. Will ask sugar skull as John Wick, Keanu Reeves’ character from the “John Wick” film series.

Rodgers also tagged Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari as the dog in the photo.