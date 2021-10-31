A veterinarian in the WHO advisory group on antimicrobials for human medicine

The German Veterinarian Andreas Palzer has been appointed a member of the new advisory group of the World Health Organization (WHO) on antimicrobials of critical importance for human medicine, as confirmed by the Federation of Veterinarians of Europe (FVE) to Veterinary Journal. In addition, Dr. Palzer is also a member of the FVE Medicines Working Group.

In the words of the FVE to this medium, it is “great news for the veterinary profession, since ensure veterinary participation in this primarily human-centered group”.

The advisory group is composed of 15 members, who will make available their capacities to represent the wide range of disciplines relevant to antimicrobial resistance and the use of antimicrobials in humans, animals and other sectors.

The group provides independent scientific and technical advice for future revisions of the List of Critically Important Antimicrobials (CIA) of the WHO.

The roles of the experts include providing independent scientific and technical advice for future revisions of the WHO CIA List, as well as reviewing and analyzing scientific information to update the antimicrobial classification.

In addition, they will provide advice in order to establish new approaches to address the use of antimicrobials in different sectors, and which will be included in the next WHO CIA list.

The experts will also be responsible for supporting risk management strategies in the human sector, the sector of animals used for human consumption, as well as agriculture and horticulture, through a coordinated multisectoral “One Health” approach.