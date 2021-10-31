4 characteristics of old mobiles that fortunately have disappeared forever

Did you remember some of these old cell phone functions? Luckily, they disappeared never to return.

It is often said that “any time in the past was better”, but the rule is not always met. Especially when we talk about technology.

The progress of the technological market has brought with it big strides at the convenience level, which have turned smartphones into increasingly useful tools. During this process, functions have disappeared that, to be honest, they will probably never miss each other.

In a recent conversation, several Reddit users have chosen what their missing smartphone features they should never come back, and we’ve wanted to select some of the best in this article.

Resistive screens

About a decade ago, the first smartphones came with integrated stylus to use your touch screens. But the inclusion of this accessory had little to do with the creative capabilities of the devices.

The reality is that, in most cases, stylus were necessary to be able to control with some precision the interface of mobile phones with screens based on resistive technology.

Unlike the current capacitive screens, the resistive panels had a surface layer constructed of a soft material, which bent to make contact with the lower layer, closing the circuit and allowing the device to register the touch.

These screens stood out for having a high response time, as they are more fragile and have a very low sensitivity. In their favor, they were cheaper to produce and could be used with gloves.

Fortunately, the first iPhone and other devices of the time made the leap to capacitive screens, which have evolved to reduce your production costs and end a good part of the inconveniences that existed in the first generations.

Carrier-specific smartphone versions

For whatever reason, there was a time when operators had the ability to “create” their own versions of smartphones, totally different from the originals.

Although today there are still specific variants of certain models, depending on the market to which they are directed, the differences are reduced to the number of network bands supported or other minor details. Nothing to do with what happened with models like the Samsung Galaxy S2:

All versions of the Samsung Galaxy S2 that ever existed. Same features, different design.

Speakers in the rear

This may be one of the details that have taken the longest to disappear from mobiles. In fact, today they still exist brands that integrate speakers on the back of their phones.

In those models in which they are used dual speakers, the problem is not that serious. But in the past, it was common to see sound systems based on a single rear speaker, which were easily covered as soon as the terminal was placed on a table.

Ultra-thin bodies

In 2014, OPPO launched the OPPO R5 on the market, a smartphone whose main peculiarity was its minimal thickness of only 4.85 millimeters.

In this way, the terminal became one of the thinnest smartphones ever… of course it didn’t take too long to realize that OPPO’s decision had not been an entirely good idea.

The R5 had a battery of only 2,000 mAh capacity, which made their autonomy a cause for concern.

At present, there are slim smartphones, but with dimensions that fall within reason. An example is the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G New Edition, which despite be only 6.8 millimeters thick, equips a battery whose capacity exceeds 4,200 mAh.

