343 Industries shows us more images and renders of Halo Infinite

There is just over a month left for the launch of one of the most anticipated titles by Xbox fans. I’m talking of course about Halo Infinite, which was originally planned to debut alongside the two Xbox Series a year ago but was pushed back to get a lot more polished.

Since a few days ago we were able to see the game’s campaign for the first time in months, a fairly considerable wave of hype has been generated, something that on the other hand makes a lot of sense considering the saga that it is. To make the wait until its launch more enjoyable, 343 Industries has released a good number of images and renders of Halo Infinite, and today we bring them to you.

Halo Infinite multiplayer will be free-to-play

This new batch of images is quite varied, where you can find both settings, characters and enemies, as well as some weapons in the foreground and in great detail. We remind you that Halo Infinite will arrive for both Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One and PC on December 8, being available from day one on Xbox Game Pass. In addition, its multiplayer will be for the first time in the history of the free-to-play saga, so it can be played totally free.