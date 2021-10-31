3 series to hang out on Netflix

Are you looking for a series with which you can relax and just hang out? Among so many proposals of that style available in Netflix, today we choose three to recommend you.

Modern family

This ABC comedy created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven levitan count the story of three different families that, for various reasons, are not the typical traditional family. The first is formed by Jay Pritchett (Ed o’neill), who with more than 60 years is married to a stunning Latin woman named Gloria Pritchett -subsequently Delgado- (Sofia Vergara) and also lives with her son – fruit of her previous marriage – named Manny (rich Rodriguez).

On the other hand, we have a gay couple formed by Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitchell (Jesse tyler ferguson), who just adopted a little girl in Vietnam who has been named Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons). The last of the three families is formed by Phil Dunphy (Ty borrell), Claire Dunphy (Julie Bowen) and their three children: Haley (Sarah hyland), Alex (Ariel winter) and Luke (Nolan gould).

The films that formed us

Documentary series that Explore those films that are not only classic or cult, but revolutionized cinema as pop culture. This series looks at each film from pre-production, starting with a basic plot breakdown and then venturing into early drafts of the script and conceptual ideas.

The trip continues with anecdotes from the producers of the projects where the problems they faced are confessed, from obstacles with the budget to situations with the cast, ending with a sample of the success that each film obtained and what has been its impact on the industry.

Brooklyn nine-nine

A group of young officers working at the 99th Precinct of the New York Police Department has a new chief: Capt.Raymond Holt (Andre braugher), a policeman with all the experience in the world, but who for years has been discriminated against because of the color of his skin and his sexual orientation.

Commanding a group of young agents for the first time in his life, Holt will bend over backwards not to fail. The problem is that his colleagues are not as efficient as he would like. The natural leader of the agents is the impulsive detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg), a young man with a quick mind but childish behavior who will get his companions in more than one trouble, as they try to stop the dangerous and eccentric criminals of Brooklyn.