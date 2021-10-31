3 romantic movies to watch on Netflix

If romantic movies are your thing, this is your lucky day, since today we want to tell you about three feature films of the genre that you can enjoy in Netflix.

Red Riding Hood

2011 – Dir: Catherine Hardwicke

Young Valerie (Amanda seyfried) is faced with a great dilemma. She has a crush on Peter (Shiloh Fernandez), a somewhat reserved boy, but his parents have already arranged his marriage to the mighty Henry (Max irons). Fear of separation causes Valerie and Peter to plan to escape together, but their escape is cut short when they learn that Valerie’s older sister has been killed by the werewolf who lives in the dark forest that surrounds the town.

Over the years, the inhabitants of the area have kept a pact with the beast, offering him an animal sacrifice every month in exchange for not attacking anyone. However, now the wolf wants more and as a threat he has killed a human. Revenge runs through the veins of the inhabitants, who call out a famous werewolf hunter, Father Solomon (Gary oldman), to help them end the life of the beast.

Unfaithful

2002 – Dir: Adrian Lyne

Edward (Richard Gere) and Connie Sumner (Diane lane) are a married couple of more than 11 years who seem to have it all: they live in a beautiful house in the suburbs of New York, with their 8-year-old son and have stable and prosperous jobs. Because they decided to move to the suburbs when their son was born, the couple have to travel to the city for their jobs and the time they spend together has been greatly reduced.

Thus, on any given day, while shopping, Connie has a meeting with Paul Martel (Olivier martinez), a young and charismatic French who sells used books. Although in the first approach Connie rejects his advances, little by little she begins to obsess over him and ends up looking for him to have an adventure. But as she becomes more involved with Paul, her life begins to unravel and Edward becomes suspicious of her.

The games of destiny

2012 – Dir: David O. Russell

Pat (Bradley Cooper) is recovering after a very bad time. In the past he worked as a high school teacher teaching the subject of history. However, he fell into a deep depression that forced him to be admitted to a mental hospital. After some time dealing with that deep vital dissatisfaction that he suffered, the man returns home with his mother Dolores (Jacki Weaver), who will try to take care of him and make him feel comfortable after having gone through this traumatic situation.

Pat will try to show that he is okay and his mission will be to win back his wife. However, on the way, a young neighbor, Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence), will accidentally cross her path, radically changing her life. After their casual encounters on the street, the two begin an atypical friendship that will turn their respective microuniverses upside down.