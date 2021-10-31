10 movie characters who would make great Jedi

The franchise of Star Wars introduced fans to the galaxy’s peacekeepers known as the Jedi, who fought for the Galactic Republic against the enemies of democracy and their evil counterparts who were known as the Sith. Both Jedi and Sith were connected to the mighty Force, granting them incredible powers that they perfected during a lifetime of training.

Although in the War of the Galaxies There are many endearing characters who have become powerful Force users, traits and characteristics that Jedi share can also be found in other movie heroes. These are the characters outside the franchise of Star Wars that have the same potential to become great Jedi Knights and Masters.

10 The man with no name is a wanderer who helps those in need fight evil

Clint Eastwood portrayed the nameless tramp in Sergio Leone’s classic spaghetti westerns as A handful of dollars, For a few dollars more and The good, the bad and the ugly. The man with no name moved from town to town doing odd jobs and refusing to take sides unless he saw someone in need threatened by evil characters.

Some Jedi fulfilled a similar role, traveling from planet to planet on their mission to help maintain peace and order throughout the galaxy. The Man With No Name’s guts, determination, and willingness to do the right thing at any cost would make him a perfect Jedi, and he already has the robes for it.

9 Shang-Chi was basically raised as a Sith before Jiang Nan taught him to be a Jedi

The Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced a new hero in Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings, who was delving into the upbringing of the titular hero as an assassin highly trained by his father and his criminal organization. Although this sounds like the potential origin of a Sith lord, Shang-Chi (played by Simu Liu) was able to find a new path when he traced his mother’s roots.

His aunt, Jiang Nan (Michelle Yeoh), taught him a new way of fighting that connected him to nature and the Great Protector, reflecting the Master and Padawan training of the Jedi, which unlocked new powers within Shang-Chi that would make both mighty Jedi in the universe Star Wars.

8 Robert McCall of The Equalizer uses his unique abilities to help others in need

Denzel Washington played Robert McCall in the film remake of the television classic The Equalizer, in which he used his skills as a former Marine and DIA agent to do justice to those who needed help. He often faced criminals like the Russian mafia and even government assassins.

McCall had a unique ability that came with training that allowed him to time the timing of an upcoming fight to give him an advantage, much like what the Force allowed Jedi to do in the heat of battle. Although revenge often leads to the dark side, McCall’s drive to help others would keep him on the light side and make him a great Jedi.

7 Ellen Ripley doesn’t give up and has stood up to both corrupt companies and aliens

A Jedi has to be able to face overwhelming threats and overcome impossible obstacles, something that Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley did on more than one occasion when she faced the Xenomorphs in the franchise. Alien. She also had to face corrupt corporate governments that forced her to take the reins while using everything at her disposal to survive.

These are all qualities of any great Jedi who has to deal with similar situations while negotiating with the sometimes corrupt Republic or fighting the Empire, not to mention the large number of dangerous alien beasts that he has to deal with on a regular basis.

6 James Bond uses advanced gadgets like lightsabers on missions for his government

Jedi are loyal to the Republic and frequently undertake diplomatic missions for their government at the request of the Jedi Council, while also using high-tech gadgets and weapons such as their iconic lightsabers.

James Bond is loyal to his country and conducts secret missions for MI-6 using high-tech gadgets from Q Branch including laser watches and jetpacks. The similarities between the two are evident, and Bond, in his various incarnations, has displayed a number of qualities that stand out in Jedi as well, making him a perfect fit.

5 Harry Potter could be the prophesied chosen to bring balance to the Force

The franchise of Harry Potter is full of magical prophecies that tell the story of the chosen one, who many considered the young wizard and protagonist of the series of books turned into film adaptations. Star Wars It also included a prophecy about a chosen one who would bring balance to the Force, who many assumed was young Anakin Skywalker before becoming Darth Vader.

Harry Potter (played by Daniel Radcliffe) not only has a firm command of his magical abilities that will eventually turn him into a powerful Auror, but his own experience with the prophecies reveals a similarity to the Skywalkers, who also grew up with that expectation about their heads.

4 Beatrix Kiddo / The Bride uses her sword skills and determination to correct mistakes

Duology Kill bill Quentin Tarantino introduced fans to Uma Thurman’s mysterious killer known as The Bride, whose name was eventually revealed as Beatrix Kiddo. She had previously worked with a squad of mercenaries known as the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad before they turned on her and left her for dead.

Vengeance may have driven her, but she trained hard to improve her swordsmanship and earn the right to wield a Hattori Hanzo sword, proving herself as many of the Jedi had to in order to complete their own lightsabers. It is still possible that The Bride has been seduced by the dark side, although her determination and skill could make her a strong Jedi.

3 Gandalf the White follows a similar code and purpose in Middle-earth

The film franchise ofThe Lord of the rings introduced a series of characters with the necessary traits that Jedi have in the universe of Star Wars, though none shine as brightly as the wizard known as Gandalf the White (played by Sir Ian McKellan). Not only is he dressed in similar robes, but Gandalf also shares a powerful and mystical connection to nature while wielding a magical staff.

He follows a code similar to that of the Jedi and serves a similar purpose, as his mission on Middle Earth is to fight the evil of Sauron for the safety of his world. Gandalf’s already impressive abilities would only be enhanced by a connection to the Force, further empowering the wise old wizard.

2 Batman spent years training to be a better protector like many Jedi masters

Jedi used to begin training at the Jedi Academy at a very young age, which lasted into adulthood, when they were prepared to become Jedi Knights and eventually Jedi Masters. Bruce Wayne underwent similar training following the death of his parents in Gotham City, as he strove to become a well-trained protector so that no one else would have to go through the same tragedy.

As Batman, he uses a series of high-tech gadgets in his fight against crime, tempered by his training in multiple disciplines that would make him a worthy Jedi. He would undoubtedly pass on his teachings to others as a Jedi Master as well, given his relationship with his Bat-Family. Also, it would be great to see Batman with a lightsaber.

1 Neo would make a great Padawan for a seasoned Jedi Master like Morpheus

The franchiseMatrix introduced a battle between humanity and the robots created by it, which led to the development of the titular fictional world that served as a prison. Keanu Reeves played Neo, able to break the rules of the virtual world after training with his mentor, the freedom fighter known as Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne).

Neo displayed incredible powers within the Matrix that were similar to some of the abilities used by the Jedi once they mastered the Force. Morpheus definitely fits the role of a Jedi Master, while his young Padawan Neo stood out to become a new version of the Chosen One. Neo has already displayed abilities with all kinds of weapons that would only be more spectacular with a lightsaber.