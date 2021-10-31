10 horror movies to watch on Netflix, HBO and Amazon

Halloween

Halloween 1978 Universal Pictures

It seems like a no-brainer, but there is no better way to start this listing. On Halloween night, six-year-old Michael kills his family with a kitchen knife. He is admitted to a psychiatric hospital from which he flees fifteen years later, precisely on the eve of Halloween. The psychopath returns to his village and commits a series of murders. Meanwhile, one of the psychiatric doctors tracks him down. Starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Donald pleasence, Nancy loomis and Nick castle. The 1978 film directed by John carpenter it was a huge success and spawned several successful sequels. Available in Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

The shining

the-shining.jpg Warner Bros.

Jack Torrance moves with his wife and seven-year-old son to the impressive Overlook Hotel in Colorado to take care of the maintenance of the facilities during the winter season, when it is closed and isolated by the snow. Your goal is to be able to write a novel. However, shortly after his arrival at the hotel, at the same time that Jack begins to suffer from disturbing personality disorders, strange and horrifying paranormal phenomena take place. The 1980 film directed by Stanley kubrick became a classic, yet it never satisfied Stephen King creator of the novel on which the film is based. It was starred by Jack Nicholson, Shelley duvall, Danny Lloyd and Scatman crothers. Is available in HBO Max.

Midsommar

Midsommar.webp A24

An American couple who are not going through their prime go with friends to Midsommar, a summer festival held every 90 years in a remote village in Sweden. What begins as a dream vacation in a place where the sun never sets gradually turns into a dark nightmare when mysterious villagers invite you to join in their disturbing holiday activities. Directed by Ari aster It was one of the surprises of 2019. It stars Florence pugh, Jack reynor and Will poulter. Available in Amazon Prime Video.

Item

It.jpg Warner Bros.

When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a gang of friends grapple with their greatest fears when they confront an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back centuries. Film adaptation of the well-known novel by Stephen King “Item”. The 2017 film was directed by Argentine Andy Muschietti and stars Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden martell, Sophia lillis and Finn wolfhard. Available in HBO Max.

Don’t breathe

Don’t breathe.jpg Ghost House Pictures

Young thieves think they have found the opportunity to commit the perfect robbery. Your target will be a lone blind man with thousands of hidden dollars. But as soon as they enter his house they will be aware of their mistake, as they will find themselves trapped and fighting to survive against a psychopath with his own fearsome secrets. The 2016 film is directed by the Uruguayan Fede Alvarez and was starring Jane levy, Dylan minnette, Stephen Lang and Daniel Zovatto. Available in Netflix.

Sinister

Sinister.jpg Blumhouse

A journalist travels with his family across the country to investigate horrific murders that he turns into books. When he arrives at a house where the murder of a family has taken place, he finds a tape that reveals horrible clues that go beyond the clarification of the tragedy. The 2012 film is directed by Scott derrickson and was starring Ethan hawke, James Ransone, Juliet Rylance and Vincent D’Onofrio. Available in Amazon Prime Video.

Hostel

Hostel.jpg Lionsgate

Paxton and Josh, two young American university students, travel through Europe with their backpacks and with Oli, an Icelander who joins them along the way. In Amsterdam they meet a young man who tells them that in a certain place in Slovakia there are the most beautiful girls that they can imagine. So the three of them travel by train to Slovakia, where they meet Natalya and Svetlana, two exotic beauties by whom they allow themselves to be attracted to end up trapped in a sinister and gloomy hotel. The 2005 film was directed by Eli roth and produced by Quentin Tarantino. It is starring Jay hernandez, Derek Richardson and Eythor Gudjonsson. Available in Netflix.

The Exorcist III

The Exorcist 3.jpg 20th Century Fox

The film centers on Lieutenant William F. Kinderman from the 1973 film, who investigates a series of baffling murders that occurred in Georgetown that seem to have a satanic motivation behind them and, moreover, have all the characteristics of “The Gemini”, a deceased serial killer. The 1990 film went unnoticed at the time but over the years it took on the status of a “cult film”, it was directed by William peter blatty author of the novel “The Exorcist”. It is starring George C. Scott, Ed flanders and Brad Dourif. Available in HBO Max.

The Cabin in the Woods

The Cabin in the woods.jpg Universal Pictures

Five university students are preparing to spend the weekend in a cabin located in a remote forest and without means of communication with the outside. In the basement they find a strange collection of memories; among them, a newspaper that talks about the old family that occupied the house. Meanwhile, a couple of technicians at an industrial plant are preparing for an unknown operation. They are filming the youth with hidden cameras and through the use of sophisticated controls the technicians manipulate the environment of the cabin leaving the occupants immersed in an experience of terror. This 2012 film was directed by Drew goddard and is starring Kristen connolly, Chris Hemsworth, Fran kranz and Richard Jenkins. Is available in Netflix and in Amazon Prime Video.

Ringu

Ringu.jpg Omega

In a small and peaceful Japanese town, a legend circulates among the students around some cursed videos whose vision causes death. After the death of her niece Tomoko, Reiko, a journalist, will investigate the origin of these videos. It is the film is the most profitable among horror films in Japan, it had a remake in the United States under the name of “The Ring” (2002). The 1998 film was directed by Hideo nakata and is starring Nanako Matsushima, Miki Nakatani and Hiroyuki Sanada. Available in Amazon Prime Video.