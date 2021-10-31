10 high-risk financial institutions operate in the entity

Chihuahua– Apart from Aras, at least nine high-risk financial companies operate in the state of Chihuahua, due to the fact that there is no certainty that they have their own capital to support the assets of the around 15 thousand investors who have deposited in them. your money.

These are Vitas Financial Group, Yox Holding, Virtualia, GC Capital, Era Capital, Fibra Milenio, Xifra, Global Company Business and MR3 Inversiones, all of them under the magnifying glass of the State Congress, for which the deputy Gabriel García Cantú prepares a initiative that aims to carry out an exhaustive review of the origin and the guarantee offered to the capitalists.

The legislator stressed that of all of them, only Aras and to a lesser extent Yox meet the requirement of having assets formalized in the Public Property Registry, and they also work in rented offices, which increases suspicions. Its origin is diverse, as some come from the United States, as well as from Colombia, Michoacán, Nuevo León, Jalisco and Chihuahua.

According to García Cantú, all of them lack certification and according to their official information they are in the process of obtaining the endorsement of the Mexican Stock Exchange, the regulatory institutions of financial companies and invest in activities such as real estate, sports betting, financial services , Forex and cannabis in order to obtain dividends that allow them to cover the returns they offer to investors.

He added that all violate the laws of mass advertising and percentages allowed according to the law, while investors in the state are mainly from the capital, Juárez and Delicias, who have deposited from 10,000 pesos to 5 million pesos. Many of them began to struggle for the punctual payment of their returns during the last three months.

The deputy indicated that they will request the review of these companies by the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) to review the investments, the money orders, the origin of these companies and the own capital that allow to support the investments of those who deposit their money.

“Already the legal actions correspond to the different federal instances that must request them, through the state, derived from the investigations carried out by the Financial Intelligence Unit. We could order audits through the state Ministry of Finance and Public Credit ”, he concluded.