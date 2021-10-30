Zayn Malik Accepts Domestic Violence Charges

Zayn Malik, former member of One Direction, has finally accepted the charges imposed by the courts after being accused of hitting and insulting his mother-in-law, Yolanda, mother of supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Malik has been accused of four crimes of harassment and, according to TMZ magazine, he has responded with a “nolo contendere”, a legal system by which he accepts the consequences without pleading guilty.

With his decision not to answer the charges and accept them, Zayn must pay a fine and be on probation for 90 days for each of the charges, for a total of 360 days. In addition, the singer will have to complete an anger management course and another against domestic violence, and will not be able to contact Yolanda Hadid or the security guard who was at home and whom she also faced. If all conditions are met during the first six months, the judge can end the semi-release regime if he deems it appropriate.

The violent argument broke out on September 29 at the family’s home outside of Philadelphia, where Malik allegedly “grabbed (Yolanda) and pushed her against a dresser, causing her mental anguish and physical pain,” say the documents obtained by TMZ.

According to People magazine, the singer “did not slap Yolanda,” he placed her in “an aggressive grip.” “Yolanda can’t stand it,” a source close to the family told People.

Other famous people accused of domestic violence

Malik’s case is not the only one that has been lived in Hollywood, one of the best known stories is that of Chris Brown and Rihanna in 2009, when the artists had a car accident due to an attack of jealousy from Brown, who was cheating on Rihanna with his manager.

When Rihanna discovered text messages evidencing the infidelity, Chris hit her head with the car window and bit her on the arm.

The case went to court. Brown pleaded guilty and was sentenced to community service, along with domestic violence therapy and 5 years of probation, where he was barred from approaching Rihanna.

Another case that also caused a stir in the public was the complaint that Amber Heard made to the actor Johnny Depp for attacking her with a mobile phone.

The model presented as evidence a photograph in which she appears with marks on her face that, supposedly, caused her by the mobile phone that the actor threw at her.

The image was enough for a judge to order the actor to stay away from his wife, who also filed for divorce.

Later another trial was held where evidence was presented that, contrary to what was shown in the first instance, the aggressor was Heard and Depp the victim

Domestic violence does not end

Acts of violence are not only seen in celebrity couples but it is more common than is thought in the country.

Domestic violence can be defined as a pattern of abusive behavior in any relationship that is used by one of the partners to gain or maintain power and control over their partner. According to the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, women experience about 4.8 million partner-related physical assaults and rapes each year.

On average, nearly 20 people per minute are victims of physical violence by their partner in the United States and 1 in 3 women has suffered some form of physical violence by their partner in their lifetime, according to Project Sanctuary.