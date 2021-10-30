Zack Snyder revealed the Batman villains he wanted to see in his DC movie universe

Zack snyder He had an ambitious plan for the DC movies that not only involved a great story for the Justice League, but also contemplated important (and potentially controversial) plots for Superman and Batman.

But for better or for worse those plans of the director failed to materialize and at this time everything indicates that movies based on DC comics are taking a new direction away from what was once known as the DCEU.

Thus, while Snyder has only had good words about what will be The batman, the director has also been able to speak about his discarded ideas for the DC tapes.

Particularly in a recent interview with the Bro Bible portal, Snyder was asked which villains he would like to see in The batman, the film directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson. All about a tweet that the director of Man of steel posted about the latest advance.

Snyder would have answered that question by remarking that he would like to see The Penguin and Mr. Freeze in those new Batman tapes, before which Bro Bible took advantage of asking him about which Dark Knight villains he wanted to bring to the big screen in the universe of Batman v Superman.

The director responded by noting that he considered “much” incorporate into Penguin to the DCEU and added: “Obviously, Catwoman is someone we talked about and had a concept of The Riddler we are talking about. Remember, The Riddler was the one who discovered the Anti-Life Equation on Earth in the specification scripts. “

The script to which Snyder refers is the base proposal that was devised for the continuation of his version of Justice league And as it was revealed long ago that story would have involved several characters that did not appear in the first installment, including the aforementioned Riddler.

But that sequel did not materialize and for now Ben Affleck’s Batman will only return for the Flash movie leaving only as intentions those potential adaptations of Catwoman, Riddler and the Penguin in that version of the DC Universe.