You’ll make it? Carlos Vela tries to convince Griezmann to sign with LAFC

During an Instagram Live on the official account of the LAFC, the ‘Bombardier’ revealed that he has spoken to French about the MLS and the option to play alongside him on the team The Angels.

“We have been talking too much (Vela and Griezmann) and I already told him to come to MLS, in our conversations we have seen that, “commented the Aztec attacker.” Go to the league and hopes to play someday in the MLS and Why not with us? “

It should be remembered that Candle and the world champion with France in Russia 2018 they coincided in the ranks of the Real society, where they built a great friendship, so now the Mexican seeks to play with the Frenchman again.

How is LAFC progressing?

Two games from the end of his participation in the MLS regular season, LAFC advance in the 9th place in the ranking of the Western Conference with 44 points, so he still has a chance to get to the playoffs. The last two commitments of the LAFC are in front of Whitecaps and Colorado.