You owe the title to sacred Americanism; They blow up Solari on ESPN

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 10.29.2021 18:53:33





The fact that America is lost at the end of the Concachampions to Rayados continues to generate great echo, because a character as controversial as he is Álvaro Morales did not miss the opportunity to attack Santiago Solari, DT of the club, admitting that he ‘failed’ and that he has led the team ‘in a disgusting way’.

It’s known that Álvaro Morales is a supporter of America but also of those who more attacks the team when he does things wrong. Santiago Solari it is not to your total liking and so he did see it on a live program.

Álvaro Morales did not save anything for Solari

At the ‘Spicy Soccer’ table, Alvaro Moralesas well as others characters from ‘ESPN’, they attacked America with everything, admitting that this team would not do anything in the league, that they deserved to lose by more goals, that their defense is very bad and obviously, criticism of Solari.

“They should have done 3”, “if the America of yesterday faces the league, they throw them to the first one “, “They didn’t play well at all”, “Ochoa and his defense had to save the team”, were some of the comments that were heard.

As if this were not enough, Alvaro Morales was the ‘ESPN’ character who attacked Santiago Solari, admitting that failed miserably and what after this owes the Liga MX title to ‘sacred Americanism’.

“Solari, you failed. You better get the league title, you owe it to holy americanism who has trusted you, despite the so disgusting you got this team running”Álvaro Morales told Santiago Solari.

America will play next Sunday, October 31 against Cruz Azul in one more edition of the Young Classic. After that game, a day will remain of the AP2021 and then the repechage, so that once the teams are confirmed, start the league.