Yoshimar Yotún pressures the Cruz Azul board of directors before his imminent departure

Yoshimar Yotún is one of the players designated to leave Cruz Azul for next season.

October 29, 2021 18:49 hs

In the future exodus of players that Cruz Azul is preparing, Yoshimar Yotún became one of the players designated to leave in the next season of Liga MX before the end of his contract in December and ended up putting pressure on the managers.

The Peruvian footballer is one of the many footballers who dream of making a stop in Mexico to gain a reputation that will lead them to be recognized in the Old Continent, but Orlando City surprised his followers with his statements.

“It is very important because this is also a family issue, my family is very happy in Mexico, my children are delighted, they have many friends at school and I am delighted with Cruz Azul,” said the midfielder from the team of La Noria in interview with Record.

In this way, he made it clear to the authorities that he hopes to remain at the club despite the fact that his contract is close to ending at the institution and he is one of the most important figures in Juan Reynoso’s tactical scheme.

“There was already a rapprochement, but with all this that we have had many games, nothing has been achieved. Delighted to stay at the club. I hope my renewal does not take so long, I had a conversation with Héctor Lara and we agreed on good things, ”he concluded.

Along with him, players like Alexis Peña and Walter Montoya are also in the same predicament, while others are already confirmed to leave, such as Orbelín Pineda, and others are being surveyed by foreign clubs, such as Jonathan Rodríguez and Luis Romo.