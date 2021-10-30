Xiaomi has sold 100 million Redmi Note in just two years

Since 2014, more than 240 million Xiaomi Redmi Note have been sold. What are the most successful models?

The new Redmi Note 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro + are already official. Xiaomi unveiled them this week at a media launch event in which, in addition to showing the new terminals, also contributed some other curious information about the company.

A) Yes, Lu weibing, CEO of Redmi, revealed some of the dizzying figures that the Chinese company boasts, such as the 10,000th store opening or the overwhelming success of the Redmi Note. In this last sense, we are one of Xiaomi’s most successful product lines, since over the last seven years the firm has managed to sell more than 200 million units worldwide.

The success of the Xiaomi Redmi Note, in figures

According to Lu Weibing, from 2014 to today Xiaomi has managed to exceed the 240 million Redmi Note sold, 100 of them in the last year alone. Let us remember that in November 2020 Xiaomi announced that it had reached the 140 million Redmi Note sold while on May this 2021 exceeded 200 million. A spectacular growth that has been accelerated in recent months thanks to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 10, two phones that have managed to keep up with the good sales rate that the Redmi Note 8 already enjoyed.

The presentation also highlighted the good reception of the highest-end Redmi Note, such as the Note 8 Pro, 9 Pro or 10 Pro, phones that Xiaomi pointed out will continue to maintain the same value for money in future generations.

For the rest, and very much in line with Xiaomi’s “flood” policy, Lu Weibing confirmed that Redmi will follow a strategy that includes the launch of two generations of Redmi every year, the first one more focused on power and the second one more focused on “polishing” the experience.

