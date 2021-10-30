Xbox Game Pass Adds 7 New Games: Age of Empires 4, The Forgotten City and More

Xbox Spain has announced the seven games that reach the catalog of Xbox Game Pass for PC, Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One consoles, and mobile devices and browsers via Xbox Cloud Gaming. The list highlights one of the great bets of Xbox Game Studios for this end of the year: Age of Empires 4. Below we break down the titles that have been added this Thursday October 28.

Age of Empires IV – PC

One of the most mythical sagas of the real time strategy come back from the hand of Relic Entertainment and World’s Edge. In our analysis we say that it is “a very good strategy game, with several playable formula adjustments that modernize it to suit today’s mechanics without losing the essence of the saga and allowing us to be before a title that is very recognizable and enjoyable by all types of fans of the genre “.

The Forgotten City – PC, Console and Cloud

The Forgotten City is one of the covered of the year. What started as a mod from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has become an adventure of mystery and temporale loopsI know that it has been very well received by the critics (it has an 85 out of 100 in Metacritic). In our analysis we said that it is “a proposal daring, original, fresh and intriguing, which stimulates our curiosity. “

Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition – PC, Console and Cloud

Nongunz, the adventure of 2D action and platforming from the Madrid studio Brainwash Gang (The Longest Road on Earth, Grotto) was reissued in mid-2021 with an improved and polished version, Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition. Of the original, released in 2017, we said that it is “one of the little surprises that this year’s indie scene has left us, offering us a very addictive and challenging, at the same time weird and twisted“.

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare – PC and Console

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare comes to Xbox Game Pass, where the original adventure is also available. This independent game takes the main writer to a alternate reality in a plot with series B dyes have to take Wake to various locations in Arizona to confront his double wicked.

Bassmaster Fishing 2022 – PC, Console and Cloud

Bassmaster Fishing 2022 is the new installment of the realist sport fishing simulator developed by Dovetail Games. The game has been released directly on Microsoft’s subscription service.

Project Wingman – Console

The flight arcade developed by Sector D2 and published by Humble Games will debut on Xbox Game Pass for PC in July 2021, and is now also coming to Xbox consoles. With a very remarkable audiovisual section, more than 20 aircraft to choose from and 40 weapons at our disposal, we will have to pilot fighter jets in post-apocalyptic scenarios changes in a game that has a structure roguelike.

Backbone – Console

The graphic adventure Backbone They will debut in June on Xbox Game Pass for PC and now comes to Xbox consoles. Developed by EggNut and distributed by RawFury, this is an adventure with a touch of black and dystopian novel with a visual style pixel art, starring anthropomorphic animals and with elements of action and stealth.