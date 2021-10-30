World wellness experts, present at the Tecmilenio forum

International speakers such as Deepak Chopra, panels with experts and workshops to improve your Health and wellness will be present at the virtual event Wellbeing 360.

This event is organized by Institute of Well-being and Happiness Sciences of Tecmilenio, which has more than 9 years of experience organizing wellness events.

“It is an event in which we seek to give very practical tools to be able to handle the complex reality that we have in all the roles of people on a day-to-day basis “, He says Rosalinda Ballesteros, director of this institute.

“It’s a completely free online event lasting 5 days, from October 25-29, with talks in short formats of 20 minutes, panels of experts and some workshops “.

The speakers that you cannot miss

According to Ballesteros, these are some of the world-class speakers that will be at this event.

– Deepak Chopra

Physician, author of more than 90 books and lecturer. From medicine he has found this approach in the subjects of meditation.

– Richard Davidson

“He is going to talk about wellness issues from the research approach. He is one of the most cited researchers globally, because he has also investigated meditation and how it generates brain plasticity”, Ballesteros said.

– Kim Cameron

Professor of Administration and Organizations at the Ross School of Business and works at the Center for Positive Organizations of the University of Michigan.

“He is going to talk about Leadership styles and why a positive leader who generates a sense of purpose at work has better results than other types or styles of leadership.”

– Marc Brackett

Founding Director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence

“He is going to talk to us about the importance of developing these personal skills and how they are related to good academic performance and will give us life skills,

– Barbara Fredrickson

Stanford University PhD. He is going to talk about love and how feeling this connection on a daily basis improves our physical health and increases our longevity.

– Lea Waters

Doctor of the Order of Australia, who is going to talk to us about how we can generate strategies so that families have more resilience, unity and communication.

– Vandana Shiva

Activist from India who will speak about the relationship between well-being and our diet in conjunction with caring for the planet.

– Personalities of the local context

Ballesteros commented that the program has more than 100 lectures, both from world-class figures, and from people who will talk about the Mexican and Latin American reality, clike the journalist Fernanda Familiar or the olympic diver Rommel Pacheco.

“For example, there is Inés Sáenz, vice president of inclusion, Diversity and Sustainability at Tec, talking about the importance of having inclusion plans; Bruno Zepeda, rector of Tecmilenio, talking about well-being; and a servant talking about boredom in the context of school”.

The importance of wellness today

Rosalinda explains that the themes of wellness were already highly relevant before the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is a lot of scientific information that indicates that when a person has a positive emotionality have greater creativity to solve challenges, and improves your performance, either in the organizational or academic environment “.

He points out that this becomes important with the returns to work or face-to-face school schemes, which again generates a nneed to adapt to different dynamics.

“Are tools (from Wellbeing 360) what they do is help us to adaptation is light, positive. May it help us to understand each other better and not only to be in a state of survival, but to truly flourish and grow. “

“We prepare world-class content. Give yourself the opportunity to choose at least one talk or workshop to see how this can increase well-being in your lives.”

The 5 thematic axes of Wellbeing 360

Ballesteros explained that this 5-day event is divided into 5 thematic axes, in which one will be seen per day.

– Positive Organizations (October 25)

In this axis you will see how the elements of well-being I know incorporate at organizational environment to help deliver sustained positive results in the long term, explained Ballesteros.

– Positive Education (October 26th)

Ballesteos said that in this axis the development of the personal and wellness competencies of students of any level of education, from initial to higher, they go hand in hand with academic competitions.

– Life with purpose (October 27th)

Here, issues of life purpose and resilience issues will mainly be addressed.

“It will be seen how to recover from the challenging processes that have been experienced during the pandemic, such as economic issues, health, even the loss of a family member”Rosalinda said.

– Positive families (October 28)

Axis oriented to positive families, who have been challenged in this context of the pandemic

“Coexistence spaces are more closed, for example. What we want is to give people tools to have a better relationship with their family members.”

– Cities in Wellbeing (October 29)

Axis planned in conjunction with DistritoTec, another of the important initiatives of Tecnológico de Monterrey.

“We think that social community well-being must include the dimension of the environment and ensure that all groups are part of the dynamics of well-being.”

To delve into a topic there are workshops

For people who want to specialize or who want a deeper knowledge we are handling some premium experiences, which have a cost.

“There are workshops that have to do with the organizational environment, with the educational environment; for the personal environment, to explore the purpose of life; for the family environment; and for sustainability issues”.

There is also the possibility of acquiring micro credentials and credentials (with cost).

Content on demand during the week of the event

Ballesteros comments that they have registrants from 160 countries and they hope to exceed 50 thousand records last year.

Registration can be done until the last day of Wellbeing 360, and eThe content will be on demand only during the same week of the event.

“Let’s suppose that you are interested in something in a day, but you have a personal or work activity that does not allow you to watch it at that time. Once the live broadcast is over, you can immediately start watching it. on demand“.

The world-class Tecmilenio event

Ballesteros stated that this Wllbeing 360 is the differentiator of Tecmilenio, and remembered that it is the world’s first positive university.

“This was commented Martin Seligman, one of the most important figures in this current on the subject of well-being and happiness, and also published it Richard Layard, London School of Economics economist in his book “.

“We prepare a world class content. Give yourselves the opportunity to choose at least one talk or workshop to see how this can increase well-being in their lives“, ended.

You can register here.

READ MORE: