Without curls and with gray hair: this is now Nina from OT, the ‘coach’ of the first triumphs

Once upon a time, sooooo many years before Meryl Streep changed her denim jumpsuit for bell bottoms and “brilli-brilli” to sing ‘Dancing Queen’, that we had our own donna sheridan in the theaters of Spain. Her full name was Anna Maria Agustí Flores, better known as Girl, which made ABBA songs a new way of consuming culture in our country.

Because before ‘El Rey León’ landed at the Lope de Vega Theater and had not moved since then, there was already a great interest in musicals in Spain and that was, in part, thanks to Nina. The first director of the Academy of ‘Operación Triunfo’ He was almost a celebrity and gained public recognition thanks to his voice, his presence and his image.

There where there were jet-black curls and a huge smile was the singer, who taught the art of harnessing a good voice to artists such as Rosa López, David Bustamante or Chenoa and did so with great effort and absolute dedication. The program was so successful, partly thanks to her work, that the singer had to leave Spain after the first edition of ‘Operación Triunfo’.

And it is that like the first one there has not been any again. For her part, Nina traveled to India to get rid of that popularity that had accompanied him during those months and changed his life. Since then, there have been few times that we have seen her on television again, most of them on the occasion of the specials that TVE prepares to remember the generation of ‘Music is your voice’.

The most recent has been in the time that has shared with the ex-triumphant Gisela in the space ‘Cafè d’idees’ broadcast by Spanish Television. With her, she has remembered old times and has influenced what that moment meant for her together with the 16 students who years later occupied the charts across the country. Despite the natural nostalgia with which we have remembered these moments, what has most caught our attention has been its appearance.

The singer has appeared with gray hair and very short hair, not a trace of her famous black curls that on some occasion danced in the rehearsals of Rosa López and company. The fact that she has shown herself as she is has only reminded us that Nina is not only one of the best teachers that the Academy has ever stepped on … but one of our television referents at all levels!… And not only when it comes to styling.

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary From the first broadcast of the program, the singer has published a letter in which she refers to what her experience was like at this moment in history. “OT offered these young talents an opportunity that happens once or never in a lifetime. Record companies had drawers full of demo models of young artists who, with legitimate ambition, they wanted to occupy a place in the music industry “, has counted in this personal blog.

“Some of those models forgotten in drawers Of the offices of those who decided what was commercial and what was not, belonged precisely to contestants from that first OT. It was funny to witness providential encounters between some “triumph” that, before being so, had been rejected by the same artistic director who praised him, “he added. At his feet …