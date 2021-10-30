Will Smith reveals he considered serial suicide over weight loss

Will Smith is living proof that being fit on the outside doesn’t fix what’s on the inside, because it just revealed that you once considered the suicide.

Smith made the reveal in a trailer for his series documentary film from YouTube, “Will Smith: The Best Shape of My Life.”

The doctor continues his journey losing 20 pounds in 20 weeks, but the weight loss regimen opens the door to some fundamental problems in his life.

The actor revealed the problems behind his successful image.

Smith says, “When I started this show, I thought I was getting in the best shape of my life, physically. But mentally, I was somewhere else. And I ended up discovering a lot of hidden things about myself.”

Later he makes an obtuse reference in a conversation with his family … “That was the only time in my life that I considered suicide.”

He doesn’t give context to that, but presumably, he opens up about it in the documentary series.

Will Smith’s new documentary

The Serie documentary film from Will Smith, which was released on Friday, coincides with the launch of his next memoir, where he says he is “exposing my life and so many things that people do not know.”

Will makes it clear to his fans … what you see on screen is not real: “What you have come to understand as Will Smith, the alien-annihilating MC, larger-than-life movie star, is largely a construction, a carefully crafted and perfected character designed to protect me, to hide me from the world. To hide the coward. “

