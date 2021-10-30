Why does a young Drake appear in the Uncharted movie?

A few days ago, Sony released the first trailer of the film Uncharted, the adaptation of the popular saga of homonymous games. The film has been in development since 2017, but just this month fans were able to see a preview of what the new production will be.

The film, which will be released on February 18, 2022, stars Tom Holland, who will play a youth version of Nathan Drake, and Mark Wahlberg, who will play the role of Victor “Sully” Sullivan, Drake’s mentor.

Additionally, it will feature Sophia Taylor Ali as treasure hunter Chloe Frazer, Tati Gabrielle as a new character named Braddock, and Antonio Banderas as – likely – the villain.

At the helm is Ruben Fleischer, who was behind Zombieland (2009), its sequel Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) and Venom (2018). Art Marcum and Matt Holloway are in charge of the script; they wrote Hombre de Hierro (2008) and Transformers: The Last Knight (2017).

Now, there is something that possibly caught the attention of some fans after seeing the trailer (or the leaked photographs of the film long ago): the representation of the protagonist of the saga, who has a rather young appearance in the film compared to how we have seen it on PlayStation.

In the games, Drake begins the saga with 31 years (Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune 2007) and ends with 40 (Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End 2016). However, in the film the protagonist is around 22 years old, so what we will see will be a mixture of prequel and adaptation of the events of the franchise created by Amy Hennig and developed by Naughty Dog.

The trailer shows Drake’s origins, but features elements from each of the games in the franchise, such as Chloe Frazer from Uncharted 2: Among Thieves (2009), the iconic plane scene from Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception (2011) and the mention of Nathan Drake’s brother Sam, which appears in Uncharted 4. That means the movie will take aspects of Drake’s existing story to create a separate canon.

In the games timeline, Drake is 15 years old when he meets Sully for the first time, as shown with a flashback on Uncharted 3, but the trailer shows a very different first encounter, with a Drake who is not a teenager.

But why go for a younger version of this iconic main character when he’s always been portrayed as a thirty-something? According to Gamerant, several factors probably played a role in the decision, but one of them is Tom Holland. The actor himself was the one who thought that a younger version of Drake would be interesting to audiences.

Knowing Holland’s affiliation with Sony, a company that will launch Uncharted, this idea makes sense. Holland is one of the most profitable actors of the last five years especially for Sony, thanks to the successful Spider-Man films.

From a financial perspective, if this film is to be the start of a long-term franchise, including Holland to show the beginnings of Drake does not seem like a bad idea, especially if you want to capture the attention of audiences who have not played. Uncharted.

However, that choice has pros and cons. Many of Drake’s qualities in games are due to his advanced age. The first set of Uncharted It begins with Nathan who has been an adventurer and friend to Sully for years, leading us straight into action rather than showing how he transforms into what he is.

So, the fact that Drake is in his 30s means that he has more experience, a lot of personality and that he has developed a particular sense of humor, which adds a comic touch to even the strangest or most complicated situations (one of the most recognizable characters).



1 from 2 Sully and Drake in Uncharted 4. Sully and Drake meeting (Uncharted 3 flashback).

Movie adaptations of video games are known to get a bad rap, with movies like tomb Raider and Street fighter who had trouble winning over the public in the past. But maybe Sony found a way to make its new big-screen franchise work.

Releasing a movie that retells the story of a game would cause audiences to compare the two versions, and ultimately, fans to be disappointed in the outcome. However, releasing a prequel creates more chances for success.

The fact that the movie Uncharted be it a prequel allows to deepen the elements that have not been explored in the games: the adventures of Drake and Sully after meeting.

In the games, the characters’ conversations include various references to places, fights, adventures and romances that are only hinted at, in order to make it clear that the duo have shared a lot of experiences. Also, we can learn more about the past that unites the protagonist with his colleague and romantic interest, Chloe Frazer.

As Tom Holland said in an interview earlier this year: “Fans who love games will get an aspect of the story they have never seen. And people who haven’t played the games will get a really good character introduction. It works for everyone ”.

