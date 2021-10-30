Why did Vin Diesel deliver Paul Walker’s daughter to the altar?

In addition to the friendship that existed between Paul Walker and Vin Diesel, there is a reason why the actor delivered the bride down the aisle.

IN CONTEXT: Wedding: Vin Diesel delivers Paul Walker’s daughter to the altar

On October 23, Meadow Rain Walker shared several photos of her wedding on her social networks; in them it is observed that it is Vin Diesel who delivered her to the altar. Many netizens wonder why he accompanied her.

Meadow Rain’s father, Paul Walker, passed away on November 30, 2012, when he was a passenger with a friend in a Porsche. At that time, Walker was 40 years old and orphaned the girl, the result of a brief relationship with Rebecca McBrain

The relationship he had with Rebecca McBrain was so fleeting, that he made the decision not to tell Walker that he had become pregnant with him, since then, the little girl spent the first years of her life with her mother, and it was until 2011 when Paul he found out and decided to fight for custody of his daughter in court.

Having won full custody, Meadow Rain had moved to California with her father. Walker was a father devoted to his daughter, so much so that he signed their contracts and planned his schedule around the little girl’s life, for example, he always demanded not to shoot in summer, since the minor had vacations, according to the newspaper El País.

When Walker passed away Vin Diesel accepted custody

When Walker passed away, it was actor Vin Diesel who became his guardian, his godfather. The little girl had grown up surrounded by the co-star of the film series and her family.

Without a doubt, Meadow bonded very well with Diesel’s family, constantly sharing photos with his now-brothers.

Diesel’s children are also children of the Mexican model Paloma Jiménez: Hania, the oldest, 12 years old; Vincent, the only boy, 10; and Pauline, the little girl, five years old and named after Walker.

The young woman’s relationship with the family is very close, her parents were almost like brothers, as they themselves came to say. Although Vin Diesel wants to keep his private life in the field of intimacy, with hardly granting interviews about it, he has publicly shown his affection for Meadow.

* With information from El País.