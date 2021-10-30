Who can participate in the Fortnite “Refer a Friend” program and what are the rewards?

Epic Games is always looking for recruits to drop. around the island ofFortnite And expand on one of the most popular free-to-play games of this generation – your new program could be the incentive potential players need. The “Recommend a friend” program of Fortnite has started recently and, like most initiatives by Fortnite, offers new in-game cosmetics and rewards for old and new players. This time around, the “Rainbow Racer” outfit is up for grabs, along with her loading screen, glider, pickaxe, and weapon wrap. Offering rewards in the form of cosmetics is nothing new for Fortniteas Epic Games continues to reward and delight its player base with free items and events.

However, unlike the missions of Fortnite which lists the requirements that players must meet in the game, the “Refer a Friend” program is more like their previous “Reboot a Friend” program. Players must do some work outside of the game, register online, and find a friend who meets the criteria dictated by the program. Don’t worry, here’s the breakdown and requirements to get the latest free cosmetics by Fortnite.

To start, say go to the website ofFortnite to refer a friend and sign in with an Epic Games account. Then add a friend on the website who meets the Refer-a-Friend requirements. To meet the criteria, the added friend must have played less than 120 minutes in a main Fortnite Battle Royale game mode (i.e. solo, duos, trios, or squads) in the last 30 days or be a new player. Players can find a new friend, a friend who has quit the game, and even just someone willing to give it another try; Alternatively, you could bring a new friend with a new Epic Games account. The latter option is difficult to recommend as it will make the remaining tasks more difficult, but it is a viable alternative. If you succeed, the first task (add a friend by Fortnite via the website), giving players a new loading screen. Up to five friends can be added at the same time, helping them earn rewards as well when players complete tasks together.

After adding a friend, complete the tasks on the website together to earn Rainbow Racer cosmetics. These tasks include playing a game together, placing in the Top 10 three times together, and eliminating ten enemies together. Completing the last task gets both players getting the Rainbow Racer outfit, but it’s also the one that takes the most time. Both players must earn 60 account levels from each other’s starting point when they signed up for the program to complete the final task. It is important to know that account levels and Battle Pass levels are different systems; Account levels accumulate over various seasons, while the Battle Pass resets when a new season begins.

The fastest way to level up will be to play with a friend and quickly complete the in-game missions. Also note that tasks have to be completed in the main Battle Royale modes (i.e. Duos, Trios, or Squads) and have to be fulfilled with a friend registered on the Refer-a-Friend website. With the Fortnitemares Halloween event in full swing, there are currently plenty of ways to earn Fortnite experience, including punch cards and XP supercharge weekends, so now’s the time to head over to the island and grab some exclusive rewards.