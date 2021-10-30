When will Android 12L arrive on your mobile: check the calendar

Android 12L becomes Google’s first approach to the tablets and foldables we’ve seen in years … This is their roadmap!

Google has left us calmer. The surprise arrival of Android 12L had raised the hare of a new Android Honeycomb case, but finally it is confirmed that there will be no two parallel versions of Android one for smartphones and the other for tablets and folding.

From the Android Developers blog they state that Android 12L is also for smartphones, although the truth is that this new iteration will not only be compatible with traditional cut mobiles, but it has been specifically designed to achieve a seamless experience well adapted to flip phones, tablets or computers with Chrome OS.

Its appearance is great news for all enthusiasts of the Android platform, because to date Google had completely neglected the Android tablet market, which seem to have been reborn in recent months, and also in Mountain View they seem to have been more aware of new folding formats with large screens, they need an interface tweak that only Samsung had explored with One UI and DeX.

Thus, from Android 12L on, any device will be able to detect your screen size and scaling to adapt the interface accordingly, adding improved multitasking options and more novelties designed to large format screens.

Right here we leave you all information about Android 12L, with its main video news:

The first Developer Preview Android 12L is now available, and here you have Google’s roadmap for its launch

As the Phandroid colleagues mentioned, this new version that Google taught during the Android Dev Summit in its 2021 edition already has made its first preview version available to developers, although in this case it can only be used with the Android Studio emulator.

Its development is underway and progress is expected soon, but for now we do not have an Android 12L firmware that we can install on any device. At least, yes, Google has provided us with a roadmap with the following steps of Android 12L:

Developer Preview 1, released in October.

Program start beta, dated for December.

Duration of the program beta, at least until February, with no end date.

Google does not compromise dates, but we hope that Android 12L will be ready very soon because tablets and folding phones are going to welcome such an important paradigm shift, with its adaptive interface and improved multitasking.

The worst part is that Google has not compromised release dates, we assume waiting for additional issues for a paradigm shift as important as a self-adapting interface, which can modify its presentation and behavior according to the screen size and scaling of each device.

Be that as it may, if the tests beta They start in December hopefully Android 12L does not go much beyond the month of March, so surely at the end of the first quarter we will start to see devices with the latest Android intermediate flavor.

Google has also used to announce the Android Dev Phones that they will be able to test Android 12L in beta Before anyone else, all of them from the Pixel family that we now list:

Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G

Pixel 5

Pixel 5a

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

They will also receive it two additional terminalsOn the one hand, a Galaxy Z Fold3 delighted to receive so many interesting news natively, in addition to the Lenovo P12 Pro tablet, both devices with a better disposition to try these new options.

Now we can only wait until we can install some beta and try it first hand on a device, but we can already say that the arrival of Android 12L, despite a low-profile presentation like this, is undoubtedly the most important innovation in recent years in Android, which finally remembers tablets and large-screen devices again.

Will Android tablets finally compete with iPads? Because they have a long way to go …

