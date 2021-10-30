When medicine and humanity unite for breast cancer

The European Cancer Information System (ECIS, for its acronym in English) reports that this is the most common tumor among Spanish women. And is that

one in eight women will suffer from the disease in their lifetime, according to their latest statistics.

Detecting breast cancer early is essential to improve the prognosis of the disease, and for this it is necessary to undergo periodic reviews, as pointed out by the Spanish Association Against Cancer, “it is the most effective technique to detect abnormalities for up to two years before they are palpable. “

Healthy habits also play an important role. Although diet alone cannot prevent the development of breast cancer, it can help strengthen the immune system, reduce the risk of suffering from the disease, and improve quality of life. This is why it is important to avoid being overweight and pay attention to quality and variety.







“I removed my breasts while healthy: it was like wearing a time bomb”



“When the doctors raised the option of removing my breasts, my eyes bulged. He was a healthy person, how could he be? […] You always think that nothing is going to happen to you, until the doctor arrives, with a serious face, and confirms that yes, you have tested positive for BRCA1, a hereditary genetic mutation with which you are more likely than the normal population to suffer from cancer ”Acknowledges Sara López when she recalls the diagnosis that the genetic counseling team gave her during confinement. “I felt that the world stopped in every way, both inside and outside the house.” Read more









Breast Cancer Symptoms and How to Self-Examine for Early Detection



Detecting breast cancer early is essential to improve the prognosis of the disease, and for this it is necessary to undergo periodic reviews and mammography screening programs, which, as pointed out by the Spanish Association Against Cancer, “is the most effective in detecting abnormalities up to two years before they are palpable. ” As a complement to this regular monitoring protocol, self-examination can be helpful in detecting abnormalities before any symptoms develop and consulting a specialist if necessary. In addition, it improves your knowledge of your own body, which will help you become familiar with it and locate irregularities. Read more





















The most frequently asked questions about breast cancer



Although mammography and ultrasound provide a suspected diagnosis, to confirm it it is necessary to perform a biopsy, that is, to obtain a tissue sample from the suspicious area for study. It is the definitive and most important diagnostic test. Read more









Javier Cortés: “It is never urgent to operate on a breast, you have to study it well”



At the last European Oncology Congress (ESMO) he presented two of the studies with the greatest impact on metastatic breast cancer. She has a long list of scientific and clinical awards, conducts research involving dozens of hospitals around the world, and dedicates herself body and soul to breast cancer. But he strongly defends that he is a doctor and that research is only part of what he has to offer patients. He has belonged to several hospitals and currently, although he is still linked to the Vall d’Hebron oncology research institute (VHIO), he directs the IBBC (International Breast Cancer Center) at the Teknon Medical Center, in Barcelona. Read more









The importance of early detection and research advances in Breast Cancer



Throughout her life, one in eight women will suffer from breast cancer, the most common tumor diagnosed among Westerners, and also in Spain. According to the latest data collected by the European Cancer Information System (ECIS), this tumor is the most common among women in our country, ahead of colorectal, uterine, lung or ovarian cancer , and represents 30% of those diagnosed in this population group. Read more





















Several cities light up this Wednesday for World Metastatic Breast Cancer Day



Breast cancer continues to be the main cause of death among women in Spain. A reality that is encouraged to become aware of every October 19. However, today, October 13, is another important date, as World Metastatic Breast Cancer Day takes place, which currently has no cure and whose prognosis has an average of 2 to 5 years .. Read more









Adopt these good healthy habits to protect yourself from cancer



Designed by the Harvard School of Public Health at Harvard University, this method states that half of the plate should contain vegetables and fruits (potatoes don’t count!), A quarter of whole grains (limiting refined ones), and the other quarter of healthy proteins (mainly from eggs, fish, white meat, legumes and nuts) to create a balanced meal. Read more





