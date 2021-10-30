When did Canelo start boxing? This is how Saúl Álvarez debuted VIDEO

This October 29 marks 16 years since he jumped to professionalism which today is considered one of the best pound for pound in the world, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, who was then only 15 years old with 3 months of life, in exchange for a salary that looks microscopic compared to the large amounts that he usually earns today.

According to Caleb PlantÁlvarez sat down to negotiate his confrontation for 40 million dollars, a figure that will be added to what he obtains in the transmissions for Mexico. In 2005 it was something that seemed unattainable when he launched himself to face another young man, Abraham GonzalezBut today, given its global impact, it can do it.

How much did Canelo earn from his first fight?

Saúl has no regrets in mentioning that they were 800 pesos that he obtained for his first confrontation, which was carried out at the facilities of the Arena “Chololo” Larios, Tonalá, Jalisco. His intention was only to start to pave a path and the conditions were secondary for what would be, over the years, one of the greats of Mexican boxing.

“I started boxing because I like it, because I love boxing, and business comes hand in hand. When I debuted, I won 800 pesos, and I didn’t care. I sacrificed giving the weight since I was a child, gaining nothing, but what matters to me is boxing, I love boxing, I love boxing, and then I started to live off it, the business came hand in hand, “Canelo Álvarez explained to ESPN in 2017.

I just wanted to be champion

Canelo’s youth made him dream of being a winner in the ring, with clear goals among which, curiously, it was not getting to be what it is today. He longed to be world champion, to emulate the glories of his idols, Javier Rogelio Jáuregui (qepd) and Oscar “Chololo” Larios, of whom he even sparred, and earn a few dollars to have a decent life. The rest came by itself.

“For me it was always a dream to be world champion, that was the maximum for me, because I had an example that was Chololo Larios and Chato Jáuregui in the gym where he trained, and I wanted to be treated like them, I wanted them to see me that way, to have the cars that they had, but with an illusion of admiration for them, “he recalled with Adela Micha in 2019.

And how was the fight?

They say a popular Mexican saying that “to sing you have to be a rooster”, something that Canelo Álvarez could see from his first confrontation, where he won by technical knockout to González after four rounds.

Analyze it and compare it with what it does today would only be done by the adventurous, but it is clear that since then had a lot of power, which helped him solve a fight in which he even looked cornered in some bars. And of all that, there is a record that boxing lovers value.