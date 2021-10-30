WhatsApp will stop working on these Android and iOS mobiles from November 1, 2021

We had an earthquake last night, as Facebook announced nothing less than a change of name, mindset, corporate strategy, and an ambitious and interconnected Metaverse that we don’t know how it will turn out. Facebook is now Meta, but no, nothing is going to happen to WhatsApp – for now.

And it is Facebook, or rather Meta, which is responsible for the development and management of the most used messaging app, and little by little it is improving its service. But this means that with the passage of time some devices are left behind either because their components do not support these programs or because their software is outdated. And this is what will happen to some devices that will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp as of November 1, 2021. In other words, in just 3 days.

The mobiles that run out of WhatsApp in November 2021

Smartphones behave like computers in that they need updates to improve their performance. This means that application developers are also working on their products in order to make them more compatible with future systems and that there are no bugs. But it is a fact that it is a lot of work to keep many versions afloat, especially if there are fewer and fewer users who have outdated operating systems such as phones that will not be compatible with WhatsApp in 2021.

The requirements that the firm will put on that date to function will be different depending on devices such as having Android 4.1 or later or iOS 10 onwards in the case of the bitten apple terminals. As we can see, there are still users with very old versions, especially in the case of Mountain View software.

Recall that these are for version 12, which is no less than eight later versions, while in the case of Apple there are barely five because it has already been on iOS 15 for a month.

If you wonder what to do if you have a phone with these characteristics there is only one solution: change your smartphone. The reason is not only to have a mobile compatible with WhatsApp in 2021, but also to receive all the security updates that will help keep your terminal protected.

List of phones without WhatsApp in 2021

These are the phones that are left without support for WhatsApp on November 1, according to the different brands:

Manzana

iPhone SE first generation

Samsung

Galaxy Trend Lite

Galaxy Trend II

Galaxy S2

Galaxy S3 mini

Galaxy Xcover 2

Galaxy Core

Galaxy Ace 2

Huawei

Huawei Ascend G740

Ascend Mate

Ascend D Quad XL

Ascend D1 Quad XL

Ascend P1 S

Ascend D2

ZTE

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE V956

Grand X

Quad V987

Grand memo

Sony

Sony Xperia Miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Xperia Arc S

LG