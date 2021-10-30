WhatsApp adds a payment button and will allow you to rate messages with stars in the purest Google Maps style

Surely aimed at professionals, WhatsApp already tests both a direct access to payments and a new way to rate messages using 1 to 5 stars.

They are always slow, at an almost exasperating speed most of the time, but the truth is that WhatsApp continues to test and implement improvements continuously about its services and about the different applications, with a couple of curious news that we have just learned thanks to WaBetaInfo.

The first, a button direct access to payments From the chat rooms, only users in India and Brazil will be able to see and use it, where money can already be sent without leaving WhatsApp, while the second, which completes the reactions to messages that are yet to arrive, suggests some type from score or rating messages that we still do not know too well how and what will be applied.

Almost certainly we will not see soon in stable versions of WhatsApp neither of these two novelties, in fact it could even be the case that they are never implemented, but We found it too curious to rate messages as if to miss the opportunity to show it to you. Do we see it together?

WhatsApp reactions are just around the corner and promise to be a real headache

A button for direct access to the payment service via WhatsApp

The first of the improvements was presented in the version beta 2.21.17 of the WhatsApp Android app, by entering a new way to send money through WhatsApp without too many complications, with a direct access button from the chat rooms.

With that button you no longer have to enter the chat actions menu, since a button would be directly included in the bottom bar that would allow the use of the payment and money remittance service.

As is obvious, and since Only India and Brazil have WhatsApp payments activated in the testing phase, this button is only accessible in one of these two markets, so for now do not squeeze your coconut too much looking for it because You will not find it from Spain or Latin America.

From 1 to 5 stars, very soon you will be able to rate messages on WhatsApp as you do with your favorite places on Google Maps

As for the most curious novelty, this message scoring system based on stars, has been released in the version beta 2.21.22.7 also for Android, surely guiding its use to evaluate the quality of commercial and business accounts.

In fact, WhatsApp has long sought to better monetize its services by offering environments and functionalities that adjust to business needs, and this way of scoring answers or rating actions would be ideal for obtaining an assessment of the attention of companies through WhatsApp.

Thus, it seems that it would come to complete and complement current reporting options as spam a message of a commercial account, being only available the option to rate messages when we speak precisely with these business accounts or companies.

Remains to know how this data will be used and how it will work really the rating system, since WhatsApp will not be able to see the content of our messages or which user was the one who sent a rating, maintaining anonymity at all times. Facebook developers say that the idea is that the business or company can improve your communications and services with these ratings, so end-to-end encryption will not be broken for now.

Yes, you can see the general comments sent, although never associated with our account nor with our name or phone number … We will have to wait to see how they implement it!

