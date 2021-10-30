What we know about the state of health of ‘Kun’ Agüero

Sergio Agüero had to leave Barcelona before the end of the first half of the match between Barcelona and Alavés, due to a Apparent dizziness after contesting a ball in the opponent’s team area.

The situation was alarming for a moment, since the Argentine took his chest, as if he had trouble breathing and although he left the pitch on his own foot, Agüero was replaced by Philiphe Coutinho.

What happened to the ‘Kun’ Agüero?

After 35 minutes, Agüero jumped into the area in search of the ball, in a routine play, and after the action the Argentine had trouble taking air and put his hands to his chest, which provoco the urgent entrance of the medical corps and stretcher.

After being stabilized, Agüero left the field on his own foot, which gave some peace of mind, however, the club has not commented on what happened with the Argentine striker.

During the broadcast of the match, the first reports pointed to a blow to the throat, which would have caused breathing difficulties and consequently dizziness, although in the repetitions of the play no contact is noticed in the mentioned area.

He left the Camp Nou by ambulance

After leaving the pitch, the Argentine forward He was transferred to a hospital by ambulance from the Camp Nou, minutes after starting the second half against Alavés. Agüero will undergo studies to find out the possible causes and effects of the health problem.