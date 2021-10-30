What specialty MIR hits you according to your photo

Photos posted on Twitter by @ Lopez97S, @ Irene10B and @ InesSieres25.

The latest viral fashion on Twitter: upload a photo and the rest of the users will have to guess which specialty MIR it would be more fitting for you to perform. Opponents of the exam for doctors and residents have shown that not everything is complaints in this social network and have joined the funny proposal of a doctor who is preparing the exam for 2022.

To his idea of ​​”let’s play a game. Upload a photo and I’ll tell you what specialty hits you” more than 150 MIR have joined who have published an image of him -some of them with their work ‘uniform’ – to the wait for other colleagues to guess what specialty are they doing or to which they hope to opt once they take the test on January 29, 2022.

“Come on, which one hits me?” An animated doctor from Murcia writes that he will take the MIR exam in 2022. With two photographs accompanying the invitation – one dressed in a street and the other with surgical pajamas – dozens of users have tried to guess. “It cannot be more dermatologist boy, “bet a medical student. “I only need a 600 position in the MIR”, this doctor jokes, letting it be seen in other comments that this specialty is among his first options along with Pediatrics or Neurology.

“I also want a specialty,” another user of this social network encourages, making it clear in several responses that she does not like Pediatrics or Otorhinolaryngology. However, some colleagues have been correct: Gyneology or Traumatology.

Family Medicine for the “more humane than medical”

“Vibras de …?” Asks a doctor and opponent of the MIR 2022. “Something tells me that you are going to be a Family medical absolutely impeccable “, proposes a doctor. “Very nice doctor, more human than medical, specialized in people, “says another.

Similarly, another future specialist has been easy to guess. With several comments agreeing on Pediatrics, she has been unanimously cheerful, and adds that “I also like grandparents.” Although, I could not choose Oncology since “I like it a lot, but I think I would cry more than the patients.”

They are not the only ones medical students and physicians who have participated in the viral game, since the original publication has more than 180 quoted tweets and 122 comments.