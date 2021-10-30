What is the worst and the best Marvel movie according to the critics?

In 2008 Marvel He has released his first film in style. Iron man 1 it reached the big screen thus opening the door to a success that, for the moment, seems unstoppable. It is that, after the film that Robert Downey Jr starred in, they began to be based on the following Stan Lee comics taking all the Avengers to the movies. And now, in phase four, the studio has immersed itself in creating equally successful series.

However, despite the fact that all the films and productions that came out of Marvel The truth is that some achieved more sensation than others. While the fans managed to take the MCU to the top by being faithful to all the stories that were released, critics knew how to distinguish between the best and the worst movie that came out of this franchise.

Rotten tomatoes is one of the most relevant media when it comes to talking about scores on any feature film and, of course, Marvel could not be exempted. That is why they recently made a list in which they cataloged the superhero tapes leading to Thor: the dark world to the lowest of all scores. Is that, it was only cataloged with 66% of the score.

Released in 2013, Thor: the dark world failed to capture the attention expected by fans. Starring Chris Hemsworth, the film almost left the actor out until he arrived Thor: ragnarok in 2017 which also has a space on the list. In fourth place and with 93% of the score he recovered the appearances of the interpreter in Marvel.

Of course, Hemsworth’s film was not chosen as the best, but Black panther is the one that leads the list. The feature film in which Chadwick Boseman became part of the MCU got 96% of the score and was defined as “one of the most compelling stories in the franchise”.