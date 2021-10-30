What are the most sought after coins by collectors: they range from 35,000 to 140,000 pesos for sale online

Commemorative coins. (Photo: Infobae)

From gold coins, with 12 sides or even commemorative ones, collectors are finding some of them, so here we will reveal which are the most sought after pieces and with the highest prices on an internet page.

Although it is important to remember that, despite the fact that the prices of the copies tend to vary, as citizens are within their right to place the cost they want, it is not always the actual price of a piece.

According to specialists, it is recommended to visit a numismatic shop, to know what are the characteristics with which the specimens should contain and may have more value.

What are the most sought after?

Five peso coins

The specimens that we will talk about are part of the group of coins that were made in honor of the centenary of the Revolution and the bicentennial of the beginning of the Independence of Mexico.

Coins. Pixabay

These are busts, equestrian portraits or well-known scenes of characters from both important events for the country, were reflected in the copies.

In total, 37 coins were minted, that is, 19 from the Independence of Mexico and 18 from the Mexican Revolution.

In addition, they were gradually put into circulation during 2008, 2009 and 2010. Some pieces are offered on the web even in 50,000 pesos.

20 pesos coins

In this case, these are some of the most recent copies, since they have been put into circulation between last year and this year.

We are talking about some pieces with a nominal value of 20 pesos, which are part of the C and C1 families, so they are valid for carrying out transactions, according to data from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

Some prices. Free market

Some are commemorative, dodecagonal, that is, they contain 12 sides and were minted from copper, nickel, zinc, and aluminum.

One of them was even created recently by the 500 years of historical memory of Mexico-Tenochtitlan.

These copies are sold between 35,000 and up to 90,000 pesos by the Mercado Libre electronic platform, according to vendors who display them there.

Centennial Gold- Free Market

Golden Centennials

Finally, some of the pieces most sought after by collectors are the gold centenarians, which are part of the catalog of numismatics products that Banxico has.

We refer to two currencies with denominations of 20 and 50 pesos, which are offered by the same internet platform and together they exceed 130,000 pesos.

The so-called Aztec Centennial of 20 pesos was created in 1917, in accordance with the characteristics of the 1905 monetary reform and has a content of 0.48227 ounces of pure gold.

While in second place is the gold centennial of 50 pesos, commemorative and that was created due to the first centenary of the Independence of Mexico.

It is important to detail that the Bank of Mexico issues new coins and bills, which are classified by families and with the intention of preventing them from being cloned in the country. Such is the case of the new copy of 50 pesos that was put into circulation this Thursday, October 28and.

