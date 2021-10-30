Wellbeing 360: the forum that seeks your integral well-being is approaching

The pandemic caused by the appearance of SARS-CoV-2 has changed our lives. Now – more than ever – stressful and overwhelming challenges have seen well-being and health revalue.

As every year, the Institute of Wellbeing and Happiness Sciences of the TecMilenio University launches the ninth edition of Wellbeing 360, a free event to learn about integral well-being, mindfulness, human flourishing and positive psychology.

Like the 2020 edition, this time it will also be held virtually from October 25 to 29 and you can register at this link.

Wellbeing 360

In 2020, this event brought together 204 speakers, offered 154 conferences and achieved the participation of people from 169 countries, which speaks of how important these topics are for people.

Now, in the 2021 edition of this event, what science has discovered about well-being will be revealed so that participants can apply it in their daily lives.

People who are part of this edition will be able to enjoy conferences, 360 ° Talks, Q&A, interviews and other activities at no cost.

The five main axes that sustain the Wellbeing 360 are: Positive Organizations, Positive Education, Living with Purpose, Positive Families and Cities in Well-being.

This ninth edition seeks to promote people’s growth by transforming challenges into opportunities.

The participants will be able to learn from experts from all over the world, they will discover the guide to work on themselves, for the family, for education, for cities and for the environment in general.

Why attend this health and wellness event?

This year will feature the father of modern marketing, Philip Kotler, who will speak about positive organizations.

Oriana Tickell, Simón Cohen, Kim Cameron, Luis Gallardo, among others, will also participate.