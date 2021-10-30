Webinar 10/26: Mentoring as a tool for corporate wellbeing – ORH

In the current context marked by the exit from the pandemic, stress and professional burnout can lead us to a lack of concentration, motivation or even the absence of aptitudes for the best leadership, teamwork, proactivity or creativity, having all this a negative impact on productivity and company results.

In this situation, it has appeared the wellbeing corporate as a prominent trend for better talent management, promoting policies in companies to care for and improve the well-being of their teams, promoting positive mental and emotional states, increasing motivation, engagement and professional growth. AND the mentoring Internal is one of the tools that is contributing more and better to improving the well-being and performance of professionals.

They will talk to us about it in this webinar Mayte Valverde, global talent manager at Banco Santander; Virginia Sanchez, head of talent by Bricomart; and Antonio Vega, CEO of Humaniza.