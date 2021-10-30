we review the most fashionable moments of the actress

“Emily is one of the most talented artists in the world. Its timeless style and elegance brighten up any room. The wonderful thing about Emily is that she is kind and smart. I have enormous admiration for her, and I am very happy to have her as a presenter at this year’s CFDA awards, ”she says. Tom ford in the official statement announcing that Emily Blunt will present the famous awards on her return to the face-to-face format. The evolution of the actress’s style has undergone an impressive development since her beginnings on the red carpet, which she calls catastrophic. Blunt soon learned that silhouettes with bold, bold details were right for her, and her wardrobe is now in the hands of acclaimed stylist Jessica Paster, who is also trusted by performers like Jessica biel and Freida Pinto.

She assures that if she could steal her wardrobe from someone in the world, she would choose her friend Blake Lively, which by the way is known for not having a styling team to shape her impeccable looks. We tapped into Emily Blunt’s prominent role in the CFDA awards, in which Zendaya will be awarded as a style icon, to remember some of the looks that justify her role in such an outstanding night.

At the MET gala, Emily Blunt made clear why she has been chosen to host the CFDA Awards. His stylist was inspired by the actress Hedy Lamarr and in her memorable look in the 1941 film ‘Ziegfeld Girl’ to shape an outfit composed of a Miu Miu dress adorned with glazed embroidery, a design that accessorized with jewels from the high-end line of Messika.

Emily Blunt surprised at the premiere of ‘The Crystal Jungle’ with this look by Schiaparelli consisting of a shirt with ‘wow’ sleeves and cream flared trousers, worn with sandals Christian louboutin and jewelery by Jacquie Aiche.

Nothing like a total gold look from Michael Kors to celebrate the camp aesthetic that the MET Gala paid tribute to in 2019.

Emily once again trusted Michael Kors to show that American fashion can be very avant-garde and zero sporty.

Impressive was the design of Alexander McQueen with which she posed on the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes.

One of our favorite outfits in the history of red carpets is precisely this jacquard design from the pre-fall 2019 collection of Altuzarra, matching jewelry by Graziela Gems, Dana Rebecca Designs and EFFY.

Although Schiaparelli is now the brand of the moment, when she opted for the firm three years ago, the benchmark of fashionista surrealism was not, far from it, among the most acclaimed brands, but Emily has always been known for anticipating trends and to know what firms are going to be the promises of tomorrow.

One of her most amazing dresses was this bridal inspired design from Yanina Couture.

If in the MET gala gave a style lesson in ‘golden’ code, the actress did the same with this two pieces of Dundas only suitable for fashion experts.

One more proof of the romance between Emily Blunt and Schiaparelli is this couture dress from the brand, which combines with Chopard jewels.

Another example of majesty is this design by Alexander McQueen, one of the most glamorous brands in his appearances on the red carpet.

This dress by Roberto Cavalli is the perfect formula to wink at ‘naked dresses’ without blushing anyone.

We have already discussed his fashionista idyll with McQueen and his art to renew the maxims of the ‘naked dresses’, right? Well, this dress from Alexander McQueen’s 2017 resort collection is the best proof that we were right.

In 2016, she boasted of pregnancy at the MET gala dressed as Michael Kors, which is undoubtedly another of her leading brands.

This jewel dress from Prada was her choice to go to the party held after the Oscars of the magazine ‘Vanity Fair’.