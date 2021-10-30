Reuters

Shaquille O’Neal (49) is one of the richest ex-players in the NBA, with a heritage that amounts to $ 400 million. The athlete made his fortune with sponsorships, extraordinary contracts with brands and image rights. Once his sports career ended, back in 2011, he continued to multiply his flow to the point that he became an emblem of business. However now try to educate your children to make their own way and not count on your money.

Through a podcast, the former basketball player revealed the reason why you do not intend to share your fortune with her six children. “My children are older now. They got mad at me; I’m not really upset with them, but they don’t understand. I tell them all the time that we are not rich, I am rich”, He confessed in Earn Your Leisure.

In 2021, O’Neal became one of the wealthiest athletes in the world, according to the magazine Forbes, despite the fact that his sports career ended a decade ago. The athlete wins between 20 and 25 million dollars a year for the contracts it has with companies like Icy Hot, Gold Bond, Buick and Zales. His extensive business career does not end there: according to that outlet, the former Los Angeles Lakers player is co-owner of 155 Five Guys Burgers restaurants, 17 Auntie Annie’s Pretzels restaurants, 150 car washes, 40 24-hour gyms, a shopping mall, a movie theater and several Las Vegas nightclubs.

“You have to have a bachelor’s or a master’s degree and then, if you want me to invest in one of your companies, you are going to have to present it to me,” he explained that he told each of his heirs, during the interview that was released in recent days on social media. In that sense, he maintained that he always lets his children know that the money he earned throughout his life is his: “I’m not going to give you anything”.

About the future of Shareef, Shaqirl, Me’arah, Myles, Taahirah and Amira O’Neal, indicated: “There is a rule: education. I don’t care if you play basketball. I do not care anything about that. I have six children. I would like to have a doctor, a pharmacist, a lawyer, someone who owns an investment fund, someone who owns several businesses and takes care of mine. But I tell you that I am not going to give it to you: they have to earn it”.

Shaquille O’Neal and five of his six children at an event (Courtesy New York Post /)

On other occasions, the expivot reflected on his life and how he managed to position himself in the industry. “I come out of nowhere, but just because I made it doesn’t mean I’m bigger than you or smarter. Just because you have more money does not mean that you are better. I have never been like this and I will never be like this ”, he emphasized in an interview in September with the New York Post. On the other hand, he recognized that his children have an entrepreneurial spirit, but he wants them to discover it for themselves.

Shaq won three NBA championships with the Lakers and one with the Heat

O’Neal won three NBA championships with the Lakers and one with the Heat; outside of his sports career, he was also successful in business

The four-time NBA champion’s strategy to increase his bulging bank account is to invest 75% of your income. As indicated Forbes, in the 90’s bought shares in Google and this brought him endless benefits, but he also has stakes in Apple and Ring, the company that Amazon bought for $ 1 billion. This is how his fortune has increased substantially and places him in the first places of the richest athletes on the planet.

