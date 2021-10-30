video of fans asking Shaggy Martinez for a win against America

Blue Cross has an important stop next Sunday when he faces America in a new edition of Classic Capitalino, to which he arrives with the objective of winning to begin to close his presence in the playoffs. On the other hand, today the fans were present in the complex the Noria and they asked Shaggy Martinez a good result against Eagles.

The tournaments reached by the set of Juan Reynoso they put the rod of the Machine, which he did not reach again at the beginning of the season 2021/2022. Despite this, the celestial team imposes its game in great matches, but the results are not finished, so the fans are not at ease.

Because of this, fans of Blue Cross approached the complex of the Noria and they spoke with Shaggy Martinez, who was asked for a good result next Sunday. “We want to remember that these games cannot be lost. We do not want something like the semifinal match to happen when there was not even a yellow card when the night was coming to us on the court “said a fan who spoke with the defender.

And I add: “You have to leave everything brother, because we know that football is like that. But those games have to be won or won. The message is that, because it is an important game for us. You are one of those who break the mother and we would like more like you on the court. However, we want this message to arrive, not to remain in this talk and these videos. It is important to us and we have to go out and beat them. Thank you very much for the championship and for the time ”.