up to 12 months without interest and delivery the next day

In mid-September we had the revelation of the iPad 2021 and the new iPad Mini, which have an official price of 8,999 and 13,499 pesos in their most basic versions. As with the iPhone 13, these they have already arrived at Amazon Mexico.

It took several weeks to be available in this store, but now it is another option for those looking to get the new apple tablet. Recently we also told you about the discounts of up to 7,000 pesos that the iPhone 12 had on this platform, and you can still find some at a good price.

Apple 2021 iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB)

Both the iPad 2021 and the iPad Mini have free shipping for all buyers and next day delivery for those with an active Amazon Prime subscription. They can be paid in up to 12 months without interest and we can pay for insurance against damage for two or three years.





Apple 2021 10.2-Inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB)

Unfortunately not all variants are available for the moment and these are the options listed for now:

We will be on the lookout for more colors, Wi-fi + Cellular versions, and 256GB models to be added to the list.

