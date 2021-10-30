Uncharted trailer surpasses RE: Welcome to Racoon City in likes and visits

Sony recently revealed the first trailer for the Uncharted adaptation, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, who will play Nathan Drake and Victor Sullivan respectively.

And even though the trailer divided the fans a bit, the number of views and likes has been quite high. As of this writing, the Uncharted trailer features 11,004,958 views and 191,968 likes. The film will be out on February 18, 2022.

Quite the opposite of what happens with Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City, the new film adaptation that will hit theaters this November 24. The RE trailer has 9,782,594 views and 79,650 likes.

I would like to believe that it is a popularity issue, but hey, both franchises have a high popularity level. I sense that people have much more confidence in the Uncharted project than what is being seen in Welcome to Racoon City.

Something that if both advances agree is the amount of funny comments that people release. With Resident Evil, you see users saying that the material is so faithful to the original game that they even recreated the visual effects of the 90s.

With Uncharted, there are those who think that Tom Holland will be too big to play the role of Nathan Drake, and that Sony would have chosen to make a movie with Nathan Fillion as the treasure hunter.