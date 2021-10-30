Twitch activates the boosts on the platform and the controversy jumps on Twitter

One of the most controversial proposals of Twitch in recent months would have been activated already. The boosting on the platform are a reality and, it seems, can already be used in various channels of the platform.

The boosting on Twitch are basically a way of promoting a content creator through the money of viewers, who pay for the streamer appear on the cover. Of course, the money goes to the purple platform, not the content creator.

SirBarbas has been the streamer who first published this Tweet, which in a short time has gone viral, confirming that Twitch would have already activated the option and, therefore, channels can now be promoted.

If we go to tweets cited, the responses are mostly negative and reject the option, with a large number of streamers (small, medium and large) positioning themselves against this option.

Another of the most controversial things is that Twitch could pocket up to $ 500 for boosting, and from that figure, nothing would go to him streamer as such, it would only get that promotion from its users.

Many content creators like IlloJuan or Xokas They have already commented live that they do not support this type of initiative, and we will have to see what Twitch does if the majority of opinions are negative.

