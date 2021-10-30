Twitch activates the boosts on the platform and the controversy jumps on Twitter

One of the most controversial proposals of Twitch in recent months would have been activated already. The boosting on the platform are a reality and, it seems, can already be used in various channels of the platform.

The boosting on Twitch are basically a way of promoting a content creator through the money of viewers, who pay for the streamer appear on the cover. Of course, the money goes to the purple platform, not the content creator.

It seems they are already activating the betas for BOOSTEAR THE STREAMING. What does this mean? That THE VIEWERS will pay up to a maximum of $ 500 for Twitch to promote streaming giving it more visibility. ALL the money invested in this modality goes INTEGRAL TO TWITCH pic.twitter.com/l4NNAbaaF7 – SirBarbas (@SirBarbas) October 28, 2021

SirBarbas has been the streamer who first published this Tweet, which in a short time has gone viral, confirming that Twitch would have already activated the option and, therefore, channels can now be promoted.

If we go to tweets cited, the responses are mostly negative and reject the option, with a large number of streamers (small, medium and large) positioning themselves against this option.

I guess not, but just in case, please, if you follow me, NEVER use this to promote me or anything. Don’t waste your money on these horrible initiatives, you better throw it at me. https://t.co/GUE8K9bVsd – Dayo Malo (@DayoScript) October 29, 2021

The equivalent of “Hey, make me a logo and I’ll pay you on visibility” from Twitch to streamers https://t.co/cRJf0ekniU – BaityBait (@BaityBait) October 29, 2021

I want to stream but the platform loads it so much with each movement that I feel like it https://t.co/OABseIU3RU – ＰＯＴＥＭ YOUTUBER EDITION (@DrPotemkill) October 29, 2021

Another of the most controversial things is that Twitch could pocket up to $ 500 for boosting, and from that figure, nothing would go to him streamer as such, it would only get that promotion from its users.

Many content creators like IlloJuan or Xokas They have already commented live that they do not support this type of initiative, and we will have to see what Twitch does if the majority of opinions are negative.