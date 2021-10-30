‘Tuca’ Ferretti assumes the elimination of Juárez and feels frustrated

The Bravos technical director said he was disappointed and will speak with the board about the amount of reinforcements he needs

Ricardo Ferretti assumed the elimination of Braves of Juarez, after losing 0-2 at home to Puebla, and said ‘frustrated’ for not having been able to carry out a victorious tournament under the command of his current team.

Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti in the defeat of Bravos against Puebla. Imago7

Although the press conference via Zoom presented audio problems, a Ricardo Ferretti more prudent than in his time at Tigres, the team against which he will close the tournament, he firmly endured the time scheduled for the virtual press conference, despite the disaster at the Olimpico Benito Juárez.

“It leaves me feeling a lot of frustration, because we were thinking of a good result and combining it with another, we were hoping for a playoff … I felt some progress and I thought that today we could consolidate it, but it was not like that.”

On whether perhaps they did less than their rival when playing in front of their public, he replied: “At home we never looked down on anyone, but we did hope to get the result.”

Added Ferretti: “Since we took command of this institution, we tried to build a capable team that could repeat things … The elimination is practically imminent and naturally, we are disappointed.”

He said that his team must resolve both defensively and offensively, but collectively and not individually, which at times it seems that his players want to do: try to resolve personally.

“In the other tournament we must do things a thousand times better,” warned the Brazilian.

On the other hand, he indicated that when the tournament is over, he will do a line-by-line analysis to define the amount of reinforcements they will need for the next championship.