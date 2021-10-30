Transport Medicine manages to reduce lag due to pandemic, SCT presumes

300,322 certificates of psychophysical aptitude have been issued from January 2021 to date.

The Ministry of Communications and Transport (SCT) reported that the General Directorate of Protection and Preventive Medicine in Transport (DGPMPT) has obtained the priority goal to reduce the accumulated lag due to the limitations of the epidemiological semaphore of the pandemic, in the application of comprehensive psychophysical tests for various means of transport.

The agency detailed that has issued 300,322 certificates of psychophysical aptitude to federal land, air, sea and rail transport operators, from January 2021 to date.

This as part of an effort and commitment of the Medical Units of the SCT and the Authorized Third Party Physicians, a program that It resumed activities in the spring of this 2021 with 171 doctors certified to apply these tests.

The Secretariat highlighted that the result achieved has allowed operators to obtain their respective federal licenses, within the terms indicated in the Extension Agreement, which was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) on June 28, 2021, in which new deadlines were established for federal licensing procedures for the various modes of transport.

On the other hand, he reported, the DGPMPT has started the Program of Medical Examinations in Operation, in various states, whose purpose is to assess the health status of the personnel during their duties, and determine if they are fit to drive federal transportation safely on federal communication channels.

The SCT reiterated its commitment to guarantee the exercise of best practices in compliance with the Regulations of the Preventive Medicine Service in Transport, to provide operators with quality care and warmth with dignified and respectful treatment.

