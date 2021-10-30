Toyota bZ4X, this is the first electric pickup of the Japanese

In early 2021, Toyota showed a preview of what would be his first 100 percent electric SUV. At that time, it was detailed that it would be a crossover that would start with its bZ (Beyond Zero) division and later another 6 models of this family would arrive.

6 months after the presentation of the concept, Toyota finally revealed the final version of the bZ4X, his first truck free of polluting emissions. This vehicle will be mounted on the new e-TNGA platform of the Japanese firm, which is entirely dedicated to electric mobility.

It is estimated that it will go on sale in the middle of next year in two versions. These will depend on the number of electric motors; the base variant will have only one propeller on the front axle, while the top of the range will use one on each axle.

Power will go from 201 horsepower to 215 horsepower respectively. In terms of autonomy, the first will have 450 kilometers per charge, while the top-of-the-range version will be able to reach more than 500 kilometers depending on the brand.

Among other figures, Toyota revealed that it will accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 7.7 seconds in the top-of-the-range version. An important part of this will be the 71.4 kWh battery pack, with a liquid cooling system developed by the brand itself.

This system will prevent premature deterioration of the battery pack. It is estimated that, on average, each bZ4X will have a lifespan of little more than 10 years with the necessary care. This translates to just over 250 thousand kilometers on average.

When it hits the market, it will be the first production Toyota to feature the Japanese brand’s new electronic steering scheme. This means that there will not be a physical connection between the steering wheel and the tires, since the angle of the rims will be received by sensors.

However, Toyota assures that this does not compromise the driving feel and will deliver an improved experience in every way. Likewise, it promises to reduce vibrations caused by the road, resulting in less wear on mechanical components.

Toyota will reveal prices and final versions as its final launch date approaches. It is planned to start with sales in the United States, Japan and China to mid 2022, but the idea of ​​seeing it on Mexican soil by early 2023 as part of the brand’s electrification strategy is not ruled out.