Top 15 Exclusive Movies You Can Only Watch On HBO Max

HBO Max landed in Spain last October 26th with a lot of news and with the promise of compiling on the platform all the great productions of HBO and Warner, plus loads of exclusive content.

In addition, one of the great novelties of HBO Max is that Warner films released in theaters will be available on the platform just 45 days after their release… Without aditional costs!

The HBO Max film catalog is going to drink a lot of Warner productions, both new and old, and it is expected that they will “sweep home” their great franchises, as Disney has done.

Today at Hobby Consolas, we review 15 of the best HBO Max movies that you can only find on the platform.

FILE WARREN: THE CONJURING

Year : 2013

: 2013 Duration : 112 min.

: 112 min. director : James Wan

: James Wan Gender: Terror and suspense

James wan it laid the groundwork for what would become an entire horror franchise that has grossed hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office.

Warren File: The Conjuring It was the first film starring the Warren couple, played by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson.

Inspired by one of the tales of reputed demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren, the story takes us back to the 1970s.

A family requests the presence of the Warrens on their farm, where an evil being has them terrified.

HARRY POTTER SAGA

Year : 2001-2011

: 2001-2011 Duration : different durations.

: different durations. Directors : Chris Columbus, David Yates, Alfonso Cuarón and Mike Newell

: Chris Columbus, David Yates, Alfonso Cuarón and Mike Newell Gender: Fantasy

Are you a Potterhead? Your site is on HBO Max, where you can find the eight movies of the novel adaptations of JK Rowling Harry Potter

Accompany the young magician again throughout his years in the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and relive his fight with the Dark Lord.

Also, if you want more, you have the two installments of Fantastic Animals to travel a few decades to the past.

JOKER

Year : 2019

: 2019 Duration : 122 min.

: 122 min. director : Tod Phillips

: Tod Phillips Gender: Comic-Inspired Drama

A hero is as great as his villain, and few villains are as great and charismatic as the Joker of Batman.

Gotham’s Clown Prince of Crime was crowned again in 2019 thanks to the masterful performance of Joaquin phoenix.

This version of a man with psychological problems and repudiated by society is one of the new origin stories of one of the greatest dc comics villains.

Oscar nominee for Best Picture and film that made Phoenix finally receive its well-deserved recognition from the Academy. Without a doubt, one of the best HBO Max movies, by far.

THE DARK KNIGHT TRILOGY

Year : 2005-2012

: 2005-2012 Duration : More than two hours each movie

: More than two hours each movie director : Christopher Nolan

: Christopher Nolan Gender: Action and drama based on comics

We continue in the Batman universe with one of the best trilogies based on Gotham’s vigilante. Indeed, we are talking about the trilogy of The dark knight.

From Batman Begins and The Dark Knight: The Legend Rises, the Batman of Christian bale his mettle was put to the test in an ultra-realistic version of Gotham.

Christopher Nolan directs all three films, one of which is on the prestigious list of the 20 best films of all time, according to IMDb.

ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE

Year : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 314 min.

: 314 min. director : Zack Snyder

: Zack Snyder Gender: Action, adventure, sci-fi and drama inspired by comics

And we do not say goodbye to Batman, this time very well accompanied by his companions from the Justice League.

After more than two long years with the community demanding that the one known as “Snyder Cut “ from Justice League, Zack snyder got what he wanted.

Although it did not go through cinemas, Zack Snyder’s Justice League offers a meticulous point of view of the film originally released in 2017.

Its lengthy finale laid the groundwork for what has become known as the “Snyderverso,” though for now Warner has no plans to give it any real continuity.

LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL

Year : 1997

: 1997 Duration : 116 min.

: 116 min. director : Roberto Benigni

: Roberto Benigni Gender: Dramatic comedy

With his undeniable ability for comedy, Roberto Benigni launched in 1997 to explore one of the darkest and most sinister settings in human history: a Nazi concentration camp.

This fable set in 1940s Italy saw a family dragged to the gates and wire of a concentration camp for Jews.

The young Giosué will always think that he is participating in a game to win an armored car, thanks to the fantasy veil that his father, Guido, weaves before him.

The experiences of the Orefice family in the concentration camp will make you laugh, but also cry, in one of those magical movies from the cinema and one of the best titles you can see on HBO Max: Life is Beautiful.

DETECTIVE PIKACHU

Year : 2019

: 2019 Duration : 104 min.

: 104 min. director : Rob Letterman

: Rob Letterman Gender: Fantasy and Comedy Based on Video Games

The cliché that movies based on video games are not good is a sanmbenito that has accompanied many films for years.

Every now and then, tapes like Detective Pikachu They come to the big screen to break with the established rule and found the key to satisfy players and the general public alike.

Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith they formed the perfect tandem as a most insightful talking Pikachu and the son of a detective in search of answers within the Pokémon World.

MAD MAX: ROAD FURY

Mad Max: Fury Road

Year : 2015

: 2015 Duration : 120 min.

: 120 min. director : George Miller

: George Miller Gender: Science fiction, action and adventure

In 2015, the director George miller returned to one of his most beloved post-apocalyptic worlds, the Mad Max universe.

This reboot, starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, and with a considerable injection of cash compared to the original films, it caused a sensation among fans and is without a doubt one of the best films you can see on HBO Max.

The success of the film has already spawned a prequel focused on Imperator Furiosa, Theron’s character.

However, it will be Anya Taylor-Joy who plays the young version of the character in the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road.

THE LORD OF THE RINGS TRILOGY

Year : 2001-2003

: 2001-2003 Duration : Different duration.

: Different duration. director : Peter Kackson

: Peter Kackson Gender: Fantasy

If a less than hopeful universe isn’t what you want, maybe a trip to Middle-earth is what you have in mind.

Peter Jackson made between 2001 and 2003 one of the most ambitious and spectacular film adaptations in history.

You have the three films of The Lord of the rings available in the HBO Max catalog, to prevent the lord of boredom from taking over you.

300

Year : 2007

: 2007 Duration : 117 min.

: 117 min. director : Zack Snyder

: Zack Snyder Gender: Action, warlike and fantastic

Another one from Zack Snyder on our list. The director invited us back in 2007 to some intense days at the Thermopylae, to see how 300 Spartans, commanding Leonidas, they distributed firewood.

The small group of soldiers from Sparta gave the great Persian Army a hard time, and King Leonidas, played by Gerard Butler, scoffed.

Incidentally, Snyder gave us some brutal action sequences that remain in the memory of many moviegoers.

So remember, Spartans, that your job awaits you in the HBO Max catalog, grab your shield and get ready for two hours of crazy action.

INTERSTELLATE

Year : 2014

: 2014 Duration : 169 min.

: 169 min. director : Christopher Nolan

: Christopher Nolan Gender: Science fiction and drama

If when you look at the stars you dream of a world in which humanity stretches across the sky, Interstellar It’s going to make it very black.

Christopher Nolan presents us with a future where the Earth’s natural resources are dying, and with them the life of humanity.

Looking to reach the sky and colonize new planets to survive, the hope of humanity seems to wait on the other side of space … and time.

THE LEGO MOVIE

Year : 2014

: 2014 Duration : 100 min.

: 100 min. Directors : Christopher Miller and Phil Lord

: Christopher Miller and Phil Lord Gender: Animation, fantasy and adventures

We are going with a movie for young and old. And there are few things that unite more than good LEGO.

The LEGO Movie invites you to dream of the immense range of possibilities offered by the popular brick game with which we can build from a shack to a Death Star.

With that touch of animation so characteristic of Chris Miller and Phil Lord, The LEGO movie gives us almost two hours of family entertainment.

A city inhabited by LEGO minifigures will be threatened, and only a random worker will be able to put an end to the danger.

GODZILLA KING OF THE MONSTERS

Year : 2020

: 2020 Duration : 132 min.

: 132 min. director : Michael Dougherty

: Michael Dougherty Gender: Science fiction and adventures

Want to see a bunch of kaiju knock down skyscrapers like they’re in a bowling game? Godzilla: King of the Monsters It is what you are looking for and one of the best HBO Max movies.

Humanity is in danger when ancient creatures like Mothra, Rodan, Godzilla and Ghidorah they try to survive.

Will humanity be able to survive the challenge of these huge beings?

SHAZAM!

Year : 2019

: 2019 Duration : 132 min.

: 132 min. director : David F. Sandberg

: David F. Sandberg Gender: Action and adventure

A dc movie different. Shazam! introduces us to Billy batson, an orphan who discovers an ancient power through a mysterious sorcerer.

With that power he is capable of becoming a powerful superhero capable of saving the world, but first he must unleash all that he can now do, like drink beer.

With an arch enemy like Mark Strong interpreting the Doctor Sivana, the party will be over soon, and Shazam! he must use his power for its just purpose.

AMERICAN BEAUTY

Year : 1999

: 1999 Duration : 122 min.

: 122 min. director : Sam Mendes

: Sam Mendes Gender: Drama

One of the great movies of Kevin Spacey. As Carolyn and Lester’s marriage draws to a close, her and her daughter’s hatred for Lester grows.

For more headache, it is possible that Lester’s boss fires him, so he decides to change of scene and life, achieving some happiness.

Ironically, as he separates from his wife and daughter, he is happier, but they hate him even more for it.

With this we conclude our review of 15 of the best movies you can only find on HBO Max (in terms of streaming, of course).

We have tried to vary as much as possible, but you are invited to expand the list with your own conversations.