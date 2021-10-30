TODAY’S Superior Draw Results: numbers that fell Friday, October 29 | National Lottery 2703 Draw, winning combination and prizes | Anniversary National Autonomous University of Mexico

The Superior Draw of the National Lottery was drawn TODAY, Friday, October 29. The results, numbers that fell and winning combination of the Draw 2703 of the anniversary 100 years of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (IUNAM). Draw schedule and how to SEE LIVE and ONLINE Lotenal or Forecasts.

TODAY Saturday October 29, there will be a new Superior Draw of the National Lottery. Edition 2703 will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the National Autonomous University of Mexico. The draw will begin at 8:00 p.m. CDMX. The results will be published at the end of the note once it is finished.

Each week offers a bag of $ 51,833,200 mxn, being the second weekly draw with the highest number of prizes. In total, it awards 12,896 prizes and refunds.

All the results and the winning numbers of the day in the Superior Draw will be published in the Official website of the National Lottery. Although the results on that site will not be published until a few hours later. To consult a little faster you can access this link (CLICK HERE).

One piece of the Superior Draw has a value of $ 40, while a complete series (20 pieces) costs $ 800 and two series $ 1,600. The prize to receive will depend on which ticket was purchased.

Results of the National Lottery TODAY’s Superior Draw: numbers that fell Friday, October 29 Draw 2703

TODAY’s Superior Giveaway: what is the price of a little piece and how much does a series cost | National lottery

National Lottery Superior Draw: prizes and money to be distributed TODAY, Friday, October 29

The prize to receive will depend on which of the two tickets was purchased. In case of having acquired a piece, the prize will be $ 425,000 mxn. While those people who bought two series can win up to $ 17,000,000 mxn.

Superior Draw: what days and what is the National Lottery draw schedule

The Superior Draw takes place this Friday, October 15, like every Friday, at 8:00 p.m. CDMX, although the results may take time to be announced.