Today’s Free Fire Codes October 29, 2021; all free rewards
About to say goodbye to month of October, on Free fire we found even more daily free rewards codes for easily redeem on the official Garena website in order to get items like diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters and more. Therefore, here we leave you with the codes for this Friday, October 29, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem them on the official Garena website.
On the other hand, you also have several articles of Free fire in which we tell you how you can get auto headshot shots, how to put colored letters, codes and symbols in the profile, all the flag codes and how to put them in the profile and how to put your nickname invisible. In addition, you have guides to learn how to recover your Free Fire account with ID and how to get memory fragments.
The Mystery Shop is decked out in Catrín and Catrina de Oro skins! 💀
A new character !? More details coming soon!
We will have the Roulette of Luck full of many surprises! 😈
Let’s celebrate in full color with our special Day of the Dead objects! 💀🔥 pic.twitter.com/6SSIZolB25
– Free Fire LATAM 💀🏵 (@freefirelatino) October 26, 2021
Free Fire: October 29 Reward Codes
- KC78-CMCM-8NK2: M1014 Underground Howl Loot Box
- AP7U-WDVX-HRW7: 1x M1014 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Box and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
- FF10-VXKE-HCPD – Reindeer Express Skeleton Wizard Mask and Surfboard Loot Box
- FF10-TD3C-CA4R- Spirit of Booyah (mask) and special ops loot box
- WHAH-XTEN-CKCM- 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Box.
- FTMKYMJEX657 – 1x Kpop Stardom Weapons Loot Box
- 8NAR-H5K2-T6SP (Indian Server) – 2x UMP Cataclysm Weapon Loot Box
- FFES-P5M1-MVBN – Titanium Weapons Loot Box (Indonesia)
- W4GP-FVK2-MR2C – Spikey Spine Weapon Loot Box (NA, US & SAC)
- HEJT-6AYN-CDXU (European server) –
- VT2ZXFGPKXK6 (Works for NA / US / SAC Regions Only) – Nether Weapons Loot Box
- MCPB-KGXU-A5YU: Animated Beast Weapon Loot Box
- 5ZMY-YPM7-P6YP: 1x Victory Wings Loot Box
- 87JR-8K8A-KP64: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Box
- MCPK-E62K-W5MX: Water Elemental Weapon Loot Box
- FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (Backpack)
- MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wild Hunter Weapon Loot Box
- MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentine’s Weapon Loot Box
- WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Large Loot Box of Loot Weapons
- MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Box
- GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Box
- 7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Boxer Champion Weapons Loot Box
- MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Box
- 9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punisher Weapon Loot Box
- X59F-7V698-7MA: 1x MP40 New Years Weapon Loot Box
- GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3 Ancient Weapon Loot
- N366-CU6U-P95B: 5 Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Boxes
- FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Years Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)
- MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Box
- FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Box
- FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (above) and 1 Star Soul Weapon Loot Box
- MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3 Diamond Royale coupons
How to redeem Free Fire reward codes
- To begin we must enter the Free Fire rewards site
- Next, we will have to log in with the account that we have registered with Free Fire, be it Facebook, VK, Google or Huawei ID.
- At that moment, a box will appear where we must change the code we want to redeem and a confirmation screen should appear.
- Finally, we access the game on the device of our preference and there we can find the reward in question in the mail section, in the lobby.
Source: prepareexams