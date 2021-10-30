Today’s Free Fire Codes October 29, 2021; all free rewards

About to say goodbye to month of October, on Free fire we found even more daily free rewards codes for easily redeem on the official Garena website in order to get items like diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters and more. Therefore, here we leave you with the codes for this Friday, October 29, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem them on the official Garena website.

Free Fire: October 29 Reward Codes

KC78-CMCM-8NK2: M1014 Underground Howl Loot Box

AP7U-WDVX-HRW7: 1x M1014 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Box and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

FF10-VXKE-HCPD – Reindeer Express Skeleton Wizard Mask and Surfboard Loot Box

FF10-TD3C-CA4R- Spirit of Booyah (mask) and special ops loot box

WHAH-XTEN-CKCM- 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Box.

FTMKYMJEX657 – 1x Kpop Stardom Weapons Loot Box

8NAR-H5K2-T6SP (Indian Server) – 2x UMP Cataclysm Weapon Loot Box

FFES-P5M1-MVBN – Titanium Weapons Loot Box (Indonesia)

W4GP-FVK2-MR2C – Spikey Spine Weapon Loot Box (NA, US & SAC)

HEJT-6AYN-CDXU (European server) –

VT2ZXFGPKXK6 (Works for NA / US / SAC Regions Only) – Nether Weapons Loot Box

MCPB-KGXU-A5YU: Animated Beast Weapon Loot Box

5ZMY-YPM7-P6YP: 1x Victory Wings Loot Box

87JR-8K8A-KP64: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Box

MCPK-E62K-W5MX: Water Elemental Weapon Loot Box

FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (Backpack)

MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wild Hunter Weapon Loot Box

MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentine’s Weapon Loot Box

WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Large Loot Box of Loot Weapons

MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Box

GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Box

7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Boxer Champion Weapons Loot Box

MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Box

9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punisher Weapon Loot Box

X59F-7V698-7MA: 1x MP40 New Years Weapon Loot Box

GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3 Ancient Weapon Loot

N366-CU6U-P95B: 5 Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Boxes

FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Years Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)

MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Box

FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Box

FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (above) and 1 Star Soul Weapon Loot Box

MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3 Diamond Royale coupons

How to redeem Free Fire reward codes

To begin we must enter the Free Fire rewards site Next, we will have to log in with the account that we have registered with Free Fire, be it Facebook, VK, Google or Huawei ID. At that moment, a box will appear where we must change the code we want to redeem and a confirmation screen should appear. Finally, we access the game on the device of our preference and there we can find the reward in question in the mail section, in the lobby.

Source: prepareexams