“Throwing stars like Leonardo DiCaprio” … Luis Carlos Ortiz ‘boasts’ Rayados’ triumph over Lic. María Julia

MONTERREY.- The party continues this Friday after the celebration of Rayados against América in the final of the Concachampions, and this was observed in the Newspaper Noon when Luis Carlos Ortiz celebrated ‘throwing’ stars like Leonardo Dicaprio in the movie the Wolf of Wall Street at the Lic. María Julia Lafuente.











As expected, the Telediario conductor entered characterized as the character of the North American film, Jordan Belfort and began to ‘throw’ stars instead of a ticket, before a face of annoyance from Lic. María Julia.

With the hymn of Rayados in the background, Luis Carlos took the Concachampions trophy and brought it to the desk to take several photos posing, but not before throwing more stars into the air.

They won from ‘fluke’

For her part, Lic. María Julia commented that they won only because the América club did not play well and that they must prove their level in the next Club World Cup.

“How are they doing in the league?” He asked Luis Carlos, who replied that it was just a strategy against America.

From the skies! This is how Luis Carlos Ortiz celebrates Rayados’ triumph in Classic Regio Celebrate fifth star

Rayados is the only team that has dared to dominate the Concacaf area with authority, panache, elegance in recent times.

Rayados is a five-time international champion with justice. Five golden titles in the annals of the Club de Futbol Monterrey.

And yes, winning it over to whoever claims to be the greatest and most hated. America itself, which has already taken away the Quarterfinals, Semifinals and a League title at the same Azteca Stadium.

