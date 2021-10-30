those who most demanded psychiatric care

While it is no surprise that the Covid-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 4,000 doctors and nurses who found themselves at the forefront of care, it also medical students and medical staff themselves have been affected by mental health problems such as anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Although medical students were not the most affected, they were among those who had the greatest requests for attention and in one way or another this was associated with the fact that many times studying their specialty or residence they were in emergency services and have more consultations than an attached doctor. These days in them have always been basic but now they had to face the pandemic “, explained Jacqueline Cortés, President-Elect of the Mexican Psychiatric Association for Forbes Mexico.

The expert explained that doctors faced two critical stages during the pandemic: the first where medical personnel were the victim of aggression by the population and later, when the highest hospitalization peaks were reached, which caused physicians to experience post-traumatic stress due to excessive workload and deaths.

“The first stage was when the medical personnel could have been the victim of some aggression because very early on the population for fear of contagion and lack of information came to attack the doctors by throwing coffee, chlorine or not by uploading them or by lowering them to public transport, ”added Cortés.

Given this, the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), the Mexican Psychiatric Association and the Mexican Association of Pharmaceutical Research Industries (AMIIF), launched in June 2020 a mental health program: “We also take care of ourselves”, where they offered four 45-minute consultations to health personnel, adding 641 consultations in the 18 months it lasted.

“As for the diagnoses, these varied depending on the stage of the pandemic where we were; for instance, At first the symptoms that appeared were anxiety, depressive disorders, complicated grief and it had to do with many losses of loved ones, relatives of the medical personnel or collaborators and friends. In addition to the grief for having to isolate themselves from their families and not represent a risk of contagion, “he explained.

The President-Elect of the Mexican Psychiatric Association acknowledged that there is still stigma on psychiatric care but despite this, 322 health professionals were cared for by 19 psychiatrists.

“Not only did the working hours of medical and medical students be extended, but they also had to be carrying protective equipment, astronaut type, where many times they could not and did not want to ingest liquids so as not to have the need to go to the bathroom, because We knew that one of the times when they were most at risk of being infected was when changing clothes“, said.

In Mexico, the budget for mental health is barely 2.4% of the total for health in general, compared to high-income countries where they are positioned at 5.1%, in addition to not having regulations that promote telemedicine.

“As for the challenges that are still to be covered are the public health regulations that have to do with the management of data, electronic prescriptions, the way to issue these prescriptions, especially for controlled drugsCortés concluded.

