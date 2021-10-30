This was Luis Miguel’s world of drugs and women

In season 3 of the bioseries of Luis Miguel Financial and personal problems such as El Sol’s alcohol consumption are uncovered, which has opened up the unknowns about the excesses that the singer had.

In the scenes of the series, it is observed Luis Miguel, 47 years old, overweight, depressed and sunk in the world of drugs and alcohol, because the singer sees in drinking a consolation for all the problems he was in.

