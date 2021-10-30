This was Luis Miguel’s world of drugs and women

In season 3 of the bioseries of Luis Miguel Financial and personal problems such as El Sol’s alcohol consumption are uncovered, which has opened up the unknowns about the excesses that the singer had.

In the scenes of the series, it is observed Luis Miguel, 47 years old, overweight, depressed and sunk in the world of drugs and alcohol, because the singer sees in drinking a consolation for all the problems he was in.

In his biography, he recalls how during the tour, Luis Miguel began to show signs that things were not going well, as in 2011, when he arrived two and a half hours late to a concert he was supposed to give in Oaxaca.

A very popular topic was when El Sol was in Argentina, where he held an uncontrolled party that involved sex, drugs and alcohol, but lost consciousness to such a degree that he had to be revived by specialized personnel.

Meanwhile, Luis Miguel has a long love past, and they have cataloged him as one of the most womanizing and coveted singers, because, despite having three children, he is still single.

The list of her conquests is led by Sofía Vergara followed by Mariah Carey, Daisy Fuentes, Genoveva Casanova, Aracely Arámbula or Brittny Gastineau, among many others, but none of them compared to actress Lucía Méndez.

