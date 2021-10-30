This viral trick allows you to see who has saved your number as a contact in WhatsApp

Through social networks a trick went viral with which you can find out who saves your number as a contact and who does not, using WhatsApp.

Users offered a series of recommendations to discover if the one you consider a great friend, does not even save you on their agenda.

To know this, you must go to the broadcast lists of the instant messaging app.

While there, the message or file to be sent must be launched to several of your contacts at the same time, avoiding making a group chat, since the object will be sent individually.

If your message is not sent to one of those contacts, surprise! you just found out who doesn’t consider it important to save your number.

The message in broadcast lists can be sent up to 256 people at a time.

So you can step by step send the multiple message to your contacts from the broadcast lists:

-Create a new broadcast list. Go to the three points that appear in your app and select ‘new broadcast’

-Select the people you want to send the message to

-Write the message

-Wait for your message to be answered

-To check if they received your content and read your message, you must select the sent message, select ‘info’.

As the last step you must press and hold the sent message and click on the “Info” option when the menu is displayed. There you will see who received and finally read the content of the message, which will mean that they have, or not, saved your number as a WhatsApp contact.