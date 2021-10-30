This November 1, Hospital Angeles University will be released

On the first day of November, the Hospital Angeles University will begin operations, which will have the most advanced technology and the attention of more than a thousand health specialists.

This was announced on his Twitter account by Olegario Vázquez Aldir, executive president of the Angeles Business Group.

This complex is part of a program of expansion and development unprecedented in the history of health in the country. With an investment of 16 billion pesos, the most iconic hospitals of this business group are equipped, renovated and expanded: Pedregal, Monterrey, Interlomas, Puebla, Acoxpa, Culiacán, Mocel and Lindavista.

Likewise, three new complexes are under construction, within them precisely the University one, with which the leading network in the country is consolidated, with 32 hospitals that bring together more than 20 thousand health specialists and 10 thousand direct jobs will be generated .

October 26, 2021

In particular, at the Los Angeles University Hospital, founded on 45 thousand square meters, a thousand direct jobs will be generated and it will contribute to the development of the area now that the overcoming of the covid-19 pandemic begins. It will have 100 beds and 115 offices in which medical care with cutting-edge technology will be offered.

Two thousand 200 million pesos were allocated for the construction of this hospital.

This investment not only gives continuity to the expansion of Grupo Empresarial Ángeles, but also the commitment of Olegario Vázquez Aldir to make it one of the engines that will alleviate the economic and employment crisis that the country is in the process of overcoming. .

A NUMBER

2,200

millions

of pesos was the investment in the Hospital Angeles University.